Three great Summit County après options after a day on the slopes
February 22, 2018
You just finished your final run. It's mid-afternoon as you come from the slopes; peeling off your sweaty helmet, tight goggles and skis at the base area, the primary thing on your mind is a drink. Where do you go? Here are a few local options to wet your whistle, but remember — they're just the tip of the iceberg!
Close at hand: 6th Alley Bar and Grill
The après ski scene at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is classic. Walk off the slopes at the base area, and 6th Alley Bar and Grill is literally right there. Just a few paces to go in those awkward ski boots before you can order a cold one, or a hot toddy of sorts —whatever your fancy. Conversations of skiers and snowboarders recapping their days on the slopes hang in the air. Glasses clink together as people toast and cheer as they warm up with a drink. 6th Alley Bar and Grill often — if not daily —has live music performances in the bar area.
It's a joyous and cozy environment to sink into after a tiring day on the slopes. Not to mention, 6th Alley Bar and Grill has some of the best Bloody Mary's in the county.
Local scene: Broken Compass Brewery
Stop a Summit County local on the street and ask them where to get a great local craft brew, you're more than likely to be pointed to Broken Compass Brewing in
Breckenridge.
The taproom carries out the slope-side feel, with skis mounted on the wall and old lift chairs being used as seats in the brewery.
Going to Broken Compass post-ski is a no brainer. The brewery is always a lively place — dogs are allowed in the taproom, there are dozens of games to play, takeout food is welcomed, pot lucks and beer specials occur weekly and live bands perform often.
Family style: Downstairs at Eric's
Downstairs at Eric's is classic Summit County. It's a staple restaurant of downtown Breckenridge, and owned by none other than Breckenridge Mayor Eric
Mamula who first started the business in 1989.
Sports lovers and families alike love Downstairs at Eric's, a restaurant that brings customers back year after year. "We have a lot of people that come from all over the country and the world. People from Kansas that came because their friends recommended it, people from England heard from their friends," said Mamula.
It's a family friendly place, while still maintaining the lively atmosphere a traditional sports bar would have. It also features a number of classic arcade games for patrons of all ages to play.
This story was originally published in November 2017.
