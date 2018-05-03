Summit Music and Arts announces winners of 2018 Young Composers Contest

First-place honors in their individual divisions went to Ethan Windsor, Abigail Schmidt and Jack Walsh as more than a dozen original pieces written by local youths were performed Monday at the 2018 Young Composers Competition Concert in Frisco.

Jack won for an eight-musician choral piece he wrote titled, "Sancti Kevin." It was not performed during the concert, but Jack and his family traveled from Steamboat Springs to attend the event and receive his award.

At the same time, Ethan won for a piece he called, "Jazzy Jig," while Abigail penned two original compositions, "Daydream" and "A Soldier's Farewell," for her entries in the contest.

Piper Salazar and Hannah Toma secured second-place honors in their divisions for their pieces titled "Finnegan's Frolick" and "Feuriger Tanz," respectively.

In addition, honorable mention went to Kayla Pazin, Simeon Ryan, Phoenix Meyer, Sophia Elsass, Corey Johnson, Lily Windsor, Caleb Arthurholt, Malachi Ryan and Isaac Webster.

Sponsored by Summit Music and Arts, the concert was the culmination of an annual contest that offers young musicians and composers ages 10 to 18 the chance to enter original compositions for critique.

Recommended Stories For You

SMA also held five three-hour workshops for the young composers this spring, providing educational and performance opportunities for young musicians and resulting in numerous entries into the Young Composer Competition Concert at Summit Middle School, which was attended by over 100 people.

For more about the Young Composers Competition, SummitMusicAndArts.org.