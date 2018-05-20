Photos: Swinging in the spring dance recital

The students from Summit School of Dance hit the stage at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge twice Sunday for a pair of performances.

The program, titled "Spring Into Dance," came with some extra significance for the crew at the Frisco studio, as it was the first end-of-the-year recital under the leadership of its new owner, Kelly Threlkeld, who took the reins last year. The Summit Daily caught up with Summit School of Dance during a dress rehearsal Sunday morning before the big performances.