Photos: Swinging in the spring dance recital
May 20, 2018
The students from Summit School of Dance hit the stage at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge twice Sunday for a pair of performances.
The program, titled "Spring Into Dance," came with some extra significance for the crew at the Frisco studio, as it was the first end-of-the-year recital under the leadership of its new owner, Kelly Threlkeld, who took the reins last year. The Summit Daily caught up with Summit School of Dance during a dress rehearsal Sunday morning before the big performances.
Trending In: Explore Summit
Trending Sitewide
- The Summit Daily profiles seven exceptional Summit High School seniors before they graduate
- CDOT has announced a $550 million plan to improve, expand westbound I-70 near Floyd Hill
- Breckenridge reels from boy’s death as investigation into fatal truck-on-bike collision continues
- Vail Resorts, Breckenridge Town Council remain at odds over parking garage plan
- Photo essay: Scenes from Summit County cleanup day