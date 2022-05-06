‘The Automat’ is May’s Breck Film Society screening

“The Automat” is screening Tuesday, May 10, as part of the Breck Film Society’s monthly showings. The documentary features people like Mel Brooks, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Colin Powell and more discussing the iconic restaurants.

Breck Film Society screenings this May invite people to travel back in time to experience an iconic restaurant chain of a bygone era. “The Automat” tells the story of the Horn & Hardart chain that served affordable food to millions of New Yorkers and Philadelphians.

The documentary features people like Mel Brooks, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Colin Powell and more as they share memories of the unique establishment that dispensed dishes from tiny slots in the wall.

Breckenridge local Emily Wahl’s father was a general manager for the automats in New York. She will offer a short, firsthand account before the film begins. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge.

The cost is $13 for nonmembers, and free for Blue Level members and above. Visit BreckFilm.org to purchase.

It isn’t the only new film playing at The Eclipse, as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opened Thursday, May 5, and will run through May 26.