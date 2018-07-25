‘The Beatles’ are back in Breckenridge

Info: Tickets range from $40-$50. Buy them online at BreckMusic.org or by calling the Riverwalk Center Ticket Office at 970-547-3100.

Complements of the Breckenridge Music Festival, Beatlemania is back in Breckenridge with the Classical Mystery Tour and the Festival Chamber Orchestra taking the stage tomorrow.

In honor of the White Album's 50th anniversary, the Classical Mystery Tour will be performing songs from The Beatles' ninth studio album, including classics like "Ob-la-di, ob-la-da" and "Dear Prudence," along with two-dozen other hits from early Beatles music through the solo years.

The concert begins at 7:30 tomorrow at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.

The Classical Mystery Tour features four musicians, including Jim Owens as John Lennon on vocals, piano and rhythm guitar; Tony Kishman as Paul McCartney on bass guitar, vocals and piano; Tom Teeley as George Harrison on lead guitar and vocals; and Chris Camilleri as Ringo Starr on vocals and drums,

All of them even look a bit like the Beatles, and The Los Angeles Times raves that the Classical Mystery Tour is "more than just an incredible simulation."

Numerous costume changes will escort them from the "Ed Sullivan Show" days through "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Abbey Road."

In a news release, Owens said the conception of the Classical Mystery Tour was the result of his past experience in a production of the Broadway musical "Beatlemania," which tells the story of the four band members' lives and features over 50 of The Beatles' songs.

It was during this time that Owens decided to pursue creating a band solely dedicated to recreating the very essence of the Beatles, in sound, dress and appearance.

These Beatles lookalikes will be performing live with the Breckenridge Music Festival Chamber Orchestra, and attendees will hear "Penny Lane" with a live trumpet section, experience the beauty of "Yesterday" with an acoustic guitar and string quartet, and enjoy the classical rock blend on "I Am the Walrus."

Breckenridge Music's Artistic Director and Conductor Steven Schick will be conducting the orchestra that accompanies Classical Mystery Tour. Schick has taught a course on The Beatles for over 20 years at the University of California San Diego and brings a wealth of knowledge around the legacy of the Beatles.

Tickets are $40-$50, available online at BreckMusic.org or by calling the Riverwalk Center Ticket Office at 970-547-3100.