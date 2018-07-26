The grapes are calling: Breckenridge Food and Wine returns to benefit Breckenridge Mountain Rotary

This weekend Main Street Station Plaza and The Village at the base of Peak 9 transform into a tasty, mountainside vineyard for Breckenridge Food and Wine to benefit the Breckenridge Mountain Rotary Club. From the soft and smooth to the unabashedly bold, guests will get more than their fair share of delicious sips.

So the palate doesn't get lonely, foodies will appreciate the yummy small dishes available a la carte to accompany each vintage. Sample over 300 wines from Breakthru Beverage Colorado, find your favorite food pairing, dance to live music, chat with special guests from wineries from around the world, enter to win a trip to Napa Valley in the silent auction or revel in the VIP experience.

The festival begins with the Breckenridge Food and Wine pairing dinner that features wines from the Beringer Winery on Friday at Sauce on the Maggie. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner begins at 7:30. Taste the deep flavors and aromas that make wine-and-cuisine pairing so special.

From the presentation to the pour, Haley Martin with Beringer Wines will provide rich insights into the pairing process while chef Jesse Redding shares his inspiration behind the food selections.

On Saturday, the grand tasting gets underway at 1 p.m. for VIPs and opens from 2-6 p.m. for general admission ticket holders. This year's festival is bigger than ever and wine, food and retail vendors will fill up the plazas at both Main Street Station and The Village at Breckenridge. Wines of all varietals, artisans, food, beer, specialty goods and ice cream will be available.

Guests will also enjoy performances on two stages. Spinphony, an electric string quartet from Denver will be on the stage in Main Street Station and the talented Gus Meza from Colorado Springs will brighten up the stage in The Village Plaza.

Additionally, Breckenridge Mountain Rotary will host a silent auction to raise important funds for their continued humanitarian efforts.

On Sunday, Sauce on the Maggie will be home to Korbel Champagne's "Brunch and Vines." Doors open at 10 a.m. and the Champagne tasting and seminar starts at 10:30. Guests will be able to sample bubbly and specialty cocktails while indulging in a delicious breakfast buffet overlooking the beautiful Maggie Pond. Visit RockyMtnEvents.com/breckenridge-food-wine to see the full schedule and purchase tickets.