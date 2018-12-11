‘The Nutcracker’ in Keystone: Summit School of Dance performs for the holidays

In two Saturday shows, The Summit School of Dance performed "The Nutcracker," a timeless ballet put on every holiday season by many dance companies across the world. With 40 students at Warren Station at Keystone, the Summit School of Dance's holiday performance served as a fundraiser for its CO. Motion Dancers, with proceeds from ticket sales going to help these girls attend competitions throughout the year.

All of the dancers featured in Saturday's shows either attend the studio, are teachers there or community members. Together, they showcased some of the most popular sounds from Tchaikovsky, including "Waltz of the Flowers" and the "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy."

Most of the cast ranged in age from 5-18. At one point, studio director and instructor Kelly Threlkeld danced to "Waltz of the Flowers" with her students. For more about the studio, SummitSchoolOfDanceco.com.