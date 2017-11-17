The story of Summit County told through the people who love it most — you!
November 17, 2017
Use #ExploreSummit on your photos of friends, adventures and the natural beauty of this place we love on Twitter and Instagram. Photos will appear instantly at ExploreSummit.com and here in the Summit Daily every Friday and Saturday.
