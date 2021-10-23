This week in history Oct. 22, 1921: County’s valuation decreases; fire boys respond to wrong home

An advertisement for a Halloween Dance in the Oct. 22, 1921 edition of The Summit County Journal.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 22, 1921:

Tax valuation of Summit County shows rather untimely decrease

The tax valuation of Summit County for the year 1921, upon which the taxes will be raised next year, shows a decrease of $362,227 from the valuation of last year. The valuation of the county upon which the taxes were raised this year was $6,103,612, while the valuation of the present tax schedule will be $5,741,385. In school district No. 1 there will be a decrease of $95,694 in assessed valuation. Last year the total was $1,579,880, while the new assessment will make only $1,484,186 for the school. According to County Assessor W. T. Keogh, the decrease is largely due to the fact that under all previous assessments mining and lode claims were assessed at a value of $60 per acres, while this year a reduction to $50 per acre was made.

But Bradley has houses at both ends of town

Last Sunday morning about 9:30 o’clock the fire alarm was sounded, and the fire was reported as being at “Bradley’s house on Main street.” The fire boys naturally took it for granted that this meant the Bradley residence on North Main street, and started at once in that direction. Passing the home of J. W. Bradley, they noticed no signs of a fire, so naturally took it for granted that it must have been the home of Charles Bradley further down the street. They made the run to the latter home but found no signs of fire. In the meantime the girl at the central office who had turned in the alarm learned of the run of the fire boys, and at once called the Bradley home and notified them that the fire was at the house owned by Mr. Bradley on the south end of the street, and occupied by the Melane family. The fire fighting apparatus was immediately turned and headed up the street, but by the time it reached the scene of the fire the bucket brigade had been effective in extinguishing it, and the fire boys could only boast of some good exercise.

Rich discovery of gold near Alma

A rich and important discovery of gold ore has been made on the Hard-to-Beat claim owned by the London Mines and Milling company, and located at the head of Mosquito gulch. Sublessees operating the property are reported to have opened up a vein 18 inches to two feet in thickness, sampling 59.90 ounces gold and 11 ounces silver to the ton. Closely sorted ore sampled in excess of $2,000 to the ton.

Local news notes from all around Summit County