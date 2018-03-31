This Week in History: Yuba Dredge in operation

Editor's note: The following was extracted from the March 29, 1918, edition of the Summit County Journal.

After all the hard luck possible to hand out to one enterprise, the new dredge recently constructed on the Lambing Placer by the Yuba Construction Company, for the Powder River Gold Dredging Co., commenced operations this week. That the delays were in no way a fault of the construction company is evidenced by the smooth running of the new boat since beginning operations this week. It is digging steadily, and with very few interruptions, providing that the dredge constructed under the supervision of R.G. Sargen for the Yuba Co. is complete in every detail. The trouble has been in the transformers, a company in Chicago, that has been manufacturing special types of transformers, wishing to give one of these a try out induced the Yuba company to install them. They were proven unsuccessful, burning out as soon as the high voltage was sent through the colis (sic). A new set of transformers, such as commonly used in the district arrived this week by express from the Westinghouse Co., and were installed, and started off without any signs of trouble.

Wellington accident report misrepresented

In the article regarding the accident at the Wellington Mine last Saturday evening, the Rocky Mountain News on Monday quoted the management as stating that Mr. Sutton was responsible for his own death. We are requested by Mr. R.M. Henderson, manager of the Wellington Mines Co., to state that this was a misrepresentation and that no such statement was made. The details of the accident as given to the coronor's (sic) jury are set forth in another column of the journal, and either the News got the copy mixed, or received a "bum steer" from its Breckenridge correspondent.

Crucial battle is on

The French troops cooperating with the British south of St. Quentin have taken up strong positions on the left bank of the Olse, above Neyon (sic), where they are holding the Germans, according to the war office announcement. The text of the statement reads: "Our troops are holding solidly to their positions on the left bank of the Olse before Noyon. The fighting continues with undiminished violence along the front comprising Braye-Sur-Somme, Chaulnes, Roye and Noyon.

Frisco notes

On Tuesday morning the men, women and children of Frisco acted as the fire department when at about 8:30 the house occupied by Dan Davidson and his family caught fire. The cause of the disaster is unknown but it is thought that a defective stove pipe was the cause. The building burned to the ground. Part of the furnishings were saved. The house next door owned by Mr. Murphy was saved owing to the valiant fighting of John Denning and John Sando.

Latest news epitomized

All of the nurses who are serving in the base hospital at Camp Custer cantonment at Battle Creek, Michigan, are to receive boxing lessons. The nurses, nearly 100 of them, who expect soon to go to France, asked that they be taught the art of self-defense. Stores of German atrocities inflicted upon Red Cross nurses and other women and girls made the Camp Custer nurses determined to learn how to fight.