Three-day Lake Dillon Arts Festival brings 75 artists to Summit County this weekend

The 12th annual Lake Dillon Arts Festival will be held Friday through Sunday in Dillon. Admission is free to this three-day festival showcasing 75 artists from Colorado and the nation. Artists will be present during the entire festival to meet guests, answer questions and personalize purchases.

These show are juried. What this means is that each artist is hand-selected to ensure unique, first class contemporary, traditional, southwest and abstract art work. Artists' work will include oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, charcoal and mixed-media paintings, along with elegant bronze, stone, metal, mixed-media and luminous glass sculptures.

In addition to functional stoneware and non-functional raku ceramics, there will be inlaid wood turned bowls, one-of-a-kind jewelry, black and white and color photography, and fabulous silk fabrics.

Regularly presented as featured artists throughout Colorado, Danny and Jan Bushart will once again be showcasing their award winning artwork, jewelry and paintings, at the Lake Dillon Arts Festival this weekend. "We are excited to return to scenic Dillon and share the inspiration behind our most recent works in this fantastic, friendly festival," said Danny, jewelry designer.

"The Rocky Mountains have been an incredible source of inspiration for my paintings," expressed Jan. "Snowcapped peaks, waterfalls and meadows bursting with wildflowers provide both of us with unparalleled subject matter. We love to hike high in the Rockies, where Danny sketches wildflowers for his next jewelry design and I paint the breathtaking panoramas on location. What better place could there be for us to spend our summers creating art?"

Living in Maui during the winter and in Colorado during the summer contribute to Jan and Danny's love of nature. This appreciation is reflected in their work, incorporating the perfect sense of design and beauty that can only be found in a natural setting.

"Romantic jewelry" as Danny calls his work is based on the graceful lines of the Art Nouveau Era. Inspired by Colorado and Hawaii wildflowers and leaves, he hand makes heirloom quality gold and silver work that is both wearable and elegant. Stop by his booth at the show and ask him about his process. You will find Jan Bushart' painting her oil paintings in the booth next door, right at the intersection of Village and Schroeder.

Hours for the festival are: July 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; July 21 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 22, 11 a.m. at 104 Village Place in Dillon.

For more information about Jan and Danny Bushart visit JanBushart.com and RomanticJewelry.com