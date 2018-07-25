Tony-winning play, ‘Lend Me a Tenor,’ opens Friday in Breckenridge

Following is a list of performance times and dates for Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s production of “Lend Me a Tenor.” All performances are at Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge.

The Tony-Award winning comedy "Lend Me a Tenor" opens Friday with Breckenridge Backstage Theatre.

Written by Ken Ludwig, an internationally-acclaimed playwright whose work has been performed in more than 30 countries and over 20 languages, "Lend Me A Tenor" won two Tony Awards and was nominated for seven when it debuted in New York in 1989.

The Cleveland Opera Company is buzzing with anticipation as world-renowned tenor Tito Merelli is scheduled to play Otello for a single night. But the superstar takes the wrong dose of the wrong stuff and can't go on. Of course, the show must go on — even in a whirlwind of comic calamities.

Pam Clifton returns to BBT to direct a cast that features some of the theater group's best comic players.

The famed opera singer Tito Merelli is played by Mark Pergola, who's making his BBT debut. Additonally, BBT veteran Kevin Hart plays Saunders, general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, who assigns his assistant Max, played by Tim Howard, to take care of Merelli.

Morgan Patterson, of BBT's "Chicago", portrays Maggie, Saunders' daughter and Max's sometime girlfriend, who hides in Merelli's closet hoping to get his autograph. Meanwhile, Maria, Tito's hot-tempered wife, is played by LuAnn Buckstein, and Riley Holmes plays an opera-obsessed bellhop, also bent on getting Merelli's autograph — at any cost.

Recommended Stories For You

Throw in the vivacious Chairman of the Opera Guild, played by Debbie Minter and a sultry soprano played by Brooks Larsen, and chaos of operatic proportions ensues.

Scenery is designed by Henry Award-winner Michael Duran; lighting by Nathaniel Quinn, costumes by Julie LaBlanc, and sound by Chris Gavin.

Lindsey Falduto serves as the actors' vocal coach. Furniture and properties were by Terry Green and Christopher Willard.

The production opens Friday with multiple performances through Aug. 11 at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge.

Friday's show will include a champagne opening with champagne toast and talkback after the performance.

The show contains some mature situations and parental guidance is recommended for children 11 years old and younger.

For tickets, go to BackstageTheatre.org, the BreckCreate box office, the Breck Welcome Center or Breck Theater box office an hour before showtime.