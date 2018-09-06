Volunteers can get free admission to events at Breckenridge Wine Classic

Info: For ticketing info and more, go to breckenridgewineclassic.com. To volunteer for the event, go to NROmusic.com or call 970-453-5825.

From food and wine tastings to seminars, luncheons and outdoor adventures with food and wine influences, the Breckenridge Wine Classic returns to Summit County for its third year from Sept. 13-16.

At the Wine Classic, master winemakers, culinary greats and distinguished guests will come together as the series of events offers chances to experience products from more than 100 food artisans, wineries, breweries and distilleries, in addition to locally made items.

Also, the Breckenridge Wine Classic has again has chosen to support one of Summit County's longest standing nonprofits, the National Repertory Orchestra, and both groups are inviting people to volunteer at one of the many events next week in Breckenridge with some nice perks for doing so.

With each volunteer shift, the individual will get a free ticket to either the Stroll Breckenridge event on Friday or the Grand Tasting on Saturday, according to the NRO.

Whether guests are full-fledged foodies or an emerging gourmands, organizers are sure everyone will find more than one way to whet their appetites at the Breckenridge Wine Classic.

Established in Colorado in 1960, the NRO has called Summit County home since 1986. Its focus as an intensive summer music festival is on educating and training the next generation of classical musicians while bringing world-class performances to the residents and visitors of Summit County.

Recommended Stories For You

For ticketing info and more about the Wine Classic, go to BreckenridgeWineClassic.com. To volunteer, go to NROmusic.com or call the National Repertory Orchestra at 970-453-5825.