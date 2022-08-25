Voting open for final round of Best of Summit contest

Voting in the final round of the annual Best of Summit contest is open through Thursday, Sept. 1.

The annual contest is being run a bit differently this year with two voting phases:

First voting round: In the first voting round, which was held from Aug. 4-11, readers winnowed the list of nominates to the top 10 in each category.

In the first voting round, which was held from Aug. 4-11, readers winnowed the list of nominates to the top 10 in each category. Final voting round from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1: This is the final voting round, and the businesses, organizations and people with the most votes in each category will be crowned Best of Summit.

This year’s contest features more than 150 questions across 10 topics, including the following new additions: Pets, Health & Wellness, and Home. After the nomination period closed July 28, all qualifying nominees moved into the first round of voting.

To vote for your favorites, go to SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit. Find more information about how the contest works at SummitDaily.com/about-us/about-the-best-of-summit-contest.

The winner and two finalists in each category will be announced in late October with the publication of the Best of Summit guide.