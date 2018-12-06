Welcome winter with ‘The Nutcracker Suite’ at Warren Station

December means it's time to hear Tchaikovsky once again as dancers take to the stage to perform "The Nutcracker Suite" at Keystone's Warren Station Center for the Arts in River Run. The annual tradition featuring students of the Summit School of Dance and the CO.motion Dancers interprets the story of Clara during her Christmas Eve dream alongside the Mouse King and the prince. Popular pieces of the ballet include the famous "Waltz of the Flowers" and the "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy."

The production stars not only local dancers under the direction of Summit School of Dance owner and instructor Kelly Threlkeld, but residents of all ages who have been rehearsing since September. Rather than simply play the familiar suite, the performers are also adding an twist to the shows. Each production has an interactive holiday showcase with a jingle bell parade and community singers.

There will be two performances on Saturday: A matinee at 3:30 p.m. and an evening show at 6:30. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show and seating is first come, first served. Performances will be approximately one hour and include a brief intermission.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $7 for kids and free for children 2 and under. They can be purchased online at WarrenStation.com. To learn more about the Summit School of Dance and Co.motion Dancers, contact Kelly Threlkeld at 970-668-3975 or visit SummitSchoolOfDanceCo.com.