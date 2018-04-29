Young composers to perform Monday night at Summit Middle School
April 29, 2018
More than a dozen original pieces written by local youths will be performed Monday night at 2018 Young Composers Competition Concert.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. at Summit Middle School Auditorium in Frisco, featuring original compositions from young musicians and composers ages 10 to 18 who entered their compositions for critique.
"We are pleased that in the fourth year of the competition the interest has grown," said SMA artistic director and artist in residence Len Rhodes in a news release.
"SMA was also able to offer five three-hour young composer workshops this spring, thanks to the generosity of the Rotary of Summit County and the Slifer, Smith and Frampton foundations," he added.
The 2018 Young Composers Competition Program will include:
• "Spring Mountain Stream" by Kayla Pazin
• "Leviathan" by Simeon M. Ryan
• "Jazzy Jig" by Ethan Windsor
• "Have Courage and Be Kind" by Phoenix Meyer
• "Finnegan's Frolick" by Piper Salazar
• "Awakening" by Sophia Elsass
• "Curse of the Sailor" by Corey Johnson
• "Wanderings" by Lily Windsor
• "Dodo Bird Song" by Caleb Arthurholt
• "Gethsemane" by Malachi J. E. Ryan
• "Silence of Love" by Isaac Webster with Isaac on violin, Cathy Contreras on viola and Sophia Minnich on cello
• "Daydream" and "A Soldier's Farewell" by Abigail Schmidt
• "Feuriger Tanz" by Hannah Toma
• Also, an eight-musician choral piece by Jack Walsh, "Sancti Kevin," will not be performed, but Jack and his family are expected to travel from Steamboat Springs to attend the concert and receive his award.
For more about the Young Composers Competition, SummitMusicAndArts.org.
