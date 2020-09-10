Your guide to Breckenridge art galleries

Nikki Nienhuis’ “Abstract Land” is a painting that is part of her solo exhibit “Under the Paint” at Portfolio Gallery in Breckenridge. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the works are viewable online.

Courtesy Portfolio Gallery

The mountainous landscapes of Breckenridge are filled with awe-inspiring views. As a hobbyist, visitor or resident, it can be challenging to capture the natural beauty with a phone that looks as good as what the naked eye takes in during a sunset hike or full-moon snowshoe stroll. Thankfully, the town is filled with galleries that have works by professional photographers and painters as well as other fine art.

Blue River Fine Art Gallery

113 S. Main St. and 305 N. Main St.

BluerRiverFineArtGallery.com

970-453-4111

Although Blue River Fine Art Gallery doesn’t have a physical gallery space, it does display artwork in two local restaurants: Modis and Blue River Bistro. The establishments, as well as the gallery’s website, contain mainly Colorado and Summit County artists such as Jerry Georgeff, Michael Jackman, Christian Tai Leach and Lee Reedy.

Breckenridge Gallery

124 S. Main St.

BreckenridgeGallery.com

970-453-2592

Founded in 1969, Breckenridge Gallery is the longest-running fine art gallery in town. It offers both traditional and contemporary art in two and three dimensions. Colorado artists make most of the art here, but there are also works displayed from across the country and even as far away as Belgium.

Prices range from a few hundred dollars for small paintings to as much as $32,000 for large sculptures. The 1,700-square-foot space can hold many pieces of artwork, and 12 of the gallery’s artists have museum credits. Pieces can be purchased both in the store and online.

Be sure to follow them for updates as the gallery changes its display monthly, hosts frequent solo exhibitions and invites artists to paint in the gallery.

Located at 500 South Main Street, David Pfau’s Breckenridge Photographics has been the camera shop for professionals and amateurs alike and features a gallery of photographic art as well as gear.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Breckenridge Photographics

500 S. Main St.

Facebook.com/breckphoto

970-547-1518

Since 1991, David Pfau’s Breckenridge Photographics has been the camera shop and gallery for gear heads and art aficionados. The business sells Canon and Nikon cameras, lenses, tripods and other accessories.

But only about 30% of the 2,500-square-foot space functions as a retail front. The rest is a gallery of Pfau’s own art. The photographer, published in over 40 magazines, including National Geographic, displays mainly Breckenridge and Summit County landscapes. He has over 50,000 images in stock that range from $10 for small prints to $12,000 for 20-foot-long custom images. Usually, what’s on the wall in the store costs no more than $2,000.

Pfau is a large-format photographer working with 4-by-5-inch and 8-by-10-inch film on a camera like Ansel Adams used. He has a darkroom and a full production photo lab and therefore can make the image, size and frame wanted. Additionally, Pfau hosts workshops, either private or group, to help educate budding photographers wanting to hone their craft.

Collier Gallery

100 N. Main St.

GCollier.com

970-423-9128

Grant Collier opened his gallery in 2013, following in the footsteps of his great-great-grandfather, pioneer photographer Joseph Collier. Along with fine art photographs, the gallery carries items produced by Collier Publishing, such as children’s books, instructional videos, posters, cards and wall calendars.

Prices for prints start at $50 and go to $1,795 or more, depending on size and matting.

Breck Create’s Old Masonic Hall in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Gallery@OMH

136 S. Main St.

BreckCreate.org

970-547-3100

Breckenridge Creative Arts’ Gallery@OMH is the main home for public art in town. It is frequently the hub for townwide arts events such as WAVE: Light + Water + Sound and the Breckenridge International Festival of Arts. The space also shows work from rotating artists, recently housing Craig Walsh and Hiromi Tango’s “Woven Spaces.”

BreckCreate hosts many events throughout the year at the Old Masonic Hall, and sometimes there are displays at places like the South Branch Library and Breckenridge Theater, so be sure to frequently check out the organization’s calendar for the latest happenings.

Gary Soles Gallery in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Gary Soles Gallery

300 S. Main St.

BreckenridgePhotoShop.com

970-547-3100

970-453-6826

Photographer Gary Soles has lived in Summit County for the past 20 years. The mountain lifestyle means his work in his personal gallery focuses on landscapes and the natural world. Desert scenes, starry skies and changing seasons are all captured by his camera.

Additionally, Sole’s photo shop offers a variety of services such as digital imagine, custom framing, photo finishing, camera sensor cleaning and more.

JK Studio

100 S. Main St.

JKStudioLLC.com

717-855-0561

Judy Keim has operated JK Studio in Breckenridge since 2012, over a decade after establishing JK Quilting in 1998. Keim specializes in fiber art that is made, sewn or quilted by hand and designed by her such as wall hangings and fabric pins.

Prices start at $35 for the pins and range from $100 to $400 for the hangings. There are also other items from different vendors, such as purses, available in the store.

Nick Selway Photography in Breckenridge features his landscapes from Hawaii, California and Colorado.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Nick Selway Gallery

411 S. Main St.

NickSelway.com

808-430-3309

After 14 years of living in Hawaii, Nick Selway opened his own gallery in Breckenridge in 2018. His natural landscapes capture the sights of Colorado, Hawaii, California and more.

Small prints start at $100 and most pieces range anywhere from $350 to $12,000 depending on size. The photographs can be purchased in the store or online and customized to be metal, paper or matted prints.

The acclaimed photographer has been shooting photos since he was 18 years old, and he shares his knowledge in destination workshops. About five to 10 people can join Selway on journeys to locations such as the Grand Tetons, Kauai and Alaska for hands-on educational opportunities.

The Portfolio Gallery, 226 S. Main St. in Breckenridge, was created for local artists and art collectors. Pictured are gallery Director Imane Deininger, from left, and owners Carol and Alan Kelly.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Portfolio Breckenridge

226 S. Main St.

PortfolioBreck.com

571-386-8481

Breckenridge’s newest gallery opened in July 2019. The business specializes in Colorado-inspired, small-format work made by artists from all around the state. The portable, affordable pieces range from $149.99 to $499.99 for originals while prints can lower the price.

Customers can choose from over 300 pieces in the three-section gallery that’s just under 1,000 square feet. Once they decide, the gallery has a unique framing system that allows people to walk away with art in 10 minutes. In the summer, the gallery expanded to 16 artists and now offers 2-by-2-inch miniatures as well as 30-by-30-inch or 40-by-40-inch pieces.

To learn more about the artists, head to the monthly Mixed Media events. There, the featured creators paint live while local musicians play tunes and patrons can enjoy wine and beer.

Raitman Art Galleries in Breckenridge has an abundance of art in two locations, 100 N. Main St. and 421 S. Main St.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Raitman Art Galleries

100 N. Main St., 970-547-8399

421 S. Main St., 970-771-3621

RaitmanArt.com

With two galleries on one street, it’s safe to say Raitman Art Galleries showcase the most artwork in Breckenridge. The northern location opened in November 2007 and doubled in size in 2011 to 1,700 square feet. This summer, it grew again to 2,500 square feet total. Meanwhile, its spot on the southern end was an existing gallery that Raitman took over in 2017 to display 2,400 square feet of art.

The two locations are stylistically similar, with contemporary landscape and wildlife works, but they each have different artists. Out of about the 40 housed in there, three-quarters are Colorado artists, yet there are also national and international works.

Most artwork can be found for $3,000 to $12,000, but the gallery also has pieces as low at $139 and as high as $95,000. To learn more about the pieces being purchased, guest can attend live demos of painting and sculpting in the high seasons.

The Wild Wild West, Colorado Mountain Wildlife and Landscape Photography

500 S. Main St.

MarkYeagerPhoto.com

970-485-9023

Wildlife photographer Mark Yeager, who has been playing with cameras since high school in the ’60s, moved to Summit County in 2005 and opened his Breckenridge gallery in 2018. All of his photos focus exclusively on scenes and animals found in Summit County.

Moose, elk, foxes, mountain lions, birds and more can be seen in his gallery. Prices range from $95 to $1,550 depending on the size and medium of the prints.