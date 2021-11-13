Best Plumber: Wieronski Plumbing & Heating

A Wieronski Plumbing & Heating truck sits outside the company's Frisco offices Sept. 17. The company was again voted Best Plumber in the Best of Summit competition.

Sawyer D'Argonne/Summit Daily News

It’s winter, the weather outside is a little bit worse than frightful and the heat just went out in your house — that’s bad news.

Summit County community members say you should call Wieronski Plumbing & Heating, and owner Walter Wieronski says his team will get the job done.

“Wintertime is the busiest and most hectic, just because people have no heat, no hot water,” Wieronski said. “It’s one thing that’s different about our company. I’ll be here working in the office, and I’ll have one of my technicians tell me, ‘I need this part. Our customer doesn’t have heat,’ and we can’t get that part for three days if we ship it.

“I’ll find it down in Denver, jump in my truck to pick up the part and have it back up here by around 4 in the afternoon.”

Wieronski Plumbing & Heating is something of a fixture in the community. Walter is a Tennessee native who was working for a construction company when he decided to move to Colorado.

“I guess I watched too many John Wayne films because I decided to move out West for six months,” he said. “That was in 1980, and here I am ever since.”

He opened his business shortly after the move, and after seeing past employers take a get-in-and-out strategy with customers, he wanted to switch up the approach. It’s something he tries to relay to his employees: Take your time and make sure you do the job right.

Today, his small team is the Best in Summit, whether it’s repairing a faulty boiler, redesigning a heating system or simply fixing a leaky faucet.

“You know in your gut what’s right and what’s wrong,” Wieronski said. “So just do it right and treat the customer fair. That’s my philosophy. We’re known for quality and standing behind our work, and as the company has grown, I’ve gotten some really fantastic employees.”

The Frisco-based business is located at 601 W. Main St., and technicians are available 24/7 by phone at 970-668-8800.

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide . See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.