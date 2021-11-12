Best Takeout: Giampietro Pasta & Pizzeria

Giampietro Pasta & Pizzeria won Best Takeout and tied for Best Pizza in the 2021 Best of Summit contest.

Quick: Name your favorite to-go food. Did you say pizza?

Summit County residents agree, voting Giampietro Pasta & Pizzeria Best Takeout in the 2021 Best of Summit contest. The Breckenridge staple also tied for Best Pizza for its East Coast-style pies.

Other than $3 slices, it’s go big or go home when it comes to pizza at Giampietro, which only offers extra-large, 16-inch pies. Diners have a choice between New York-style thin crust and Sicilian deep dish, with prices ranging from $17.50 for cheese to $38 with everything.

Pizza aficionados who order everything better come with an appetite: The pizza includes pepperoni, meatballs, ham, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, black olives and mushrooms.

Melissa Lee, who manages the restaurant for brothers Todd and Ken Nelson, said people love Giampietro pies because of their authenticity.

“Our recipes go all the way back to Giampietro himself. He started the restaurant in 1963,” said Lee, adding that the restaurant still uses the same recipes from Italy.

The restaurant was already set up to handle lots of to-go orders being a pizza establishment, so during the pandemic, Lee said they focused on staying open to serve the community when other restaurants were shutting down.

“The community was just so generous and appreciative that it made it worth it for us to stay open,” Lee said. “We all kind of came together as a community to make sure we could meet each others’ needs.“

In addition to pizza, the restaurant also serves classic Italian dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, carbonara and chicken Parmesan as well as a variety of appetizers, salads and sub sandwiches. Sandwiches are priced around $10, pasta dishes range from $11 to $20 and entrees go up to $27.

Don’t leave without checking out the dessert menu, which has several sweet Italian treats, including tiramisu, panna cotta and cannoli, with prices ranging from $6 to $8.

Lee said winning Best of Summit feels great for the long-time establishment, particularly as so many new pizza places are opening up in Breckenridge.

“We have people who have been coming here with their families for decades,“ she said.

The restaurant, at 100 N. Main St. No. 212 in Breckenridge, is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Call 970-453-3838 or visit GiampietroPizza.com .

