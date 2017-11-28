Summit County’s best grab-and-go options for a fun-packed morning

Nothing matches the excitement of rolling out of bed on a powder day. Then you're all about gathering your gear, heading out the door and making it to the mountain before the snow gets tracked out. Breakfast is likely the last thing on your mind — but you'll need some fuel to keep you going. Try out these grab-and-go breakfast options across Summit County.

BRECKENRIDGE

If you're in Breckenridge, making a trip to Daylight Doughnuts should be a no brainer. The Main Street shop may be renowned for their wonderfully doughy, plump doughnuts, but what many don’t know is that Daylight offers a great selection of other items as well. These include pigs in a blanket (sausage links in rolls), ham and cheese pockets, and sweet potato waffles, to name just a few. Make sure to call ahead if in a rush, as it is a popular spot. Only cash is accepted. Daylight Doughnuts: 305 N. Main St, Breckenridge

Although more known for its coffee, Cuppa Joe in Breckenridge still brings the heat when it comes to wholesome food. Their sweet potato burrito is a great source of starch and a fiesta for your mouth. Cuppa Joe: 118 S. Ridge St, Breckenridge

COPPER

If you're already nearly to Copper Mountain Resort before your stomach pangs remind you of the most important meal of the day, fear not. Sky Chutes Coffee House, opposite the entrance to Copper, is a classic coffeehouse with a sizable breakfast menu to boot. Sky Chutes has juices, burritos and homemade pastries — all items easy to eat while lacing or buckling a boot in the parking lot. Sky Chutes Coffee House: 60 Hwy 91, Frisco

DILLON/SILVERTHORNE

Red Buffalo Coffee gives you the chance to grab your hot, caffeinated beverage of choice at the same time as your nourishment. In addition to daily bagels and pastries, you have five breakfast burrito options, including gluten-free. Red Buffalo Coffee: 358 Blue River Pkwy, Silverthorne

The Blue Moon Bakery has a full breakfast and lunch menu, as well as a jaw-dropping assortment of pastries and baked goods. One particularly scrumptious meal is the bagel with lox. If baked goods are your modus operandi, the Blue Moon has more bars, cannolis and brownies than you can shake a stick at. Blue Moon Bakery: 235 Summit Place Shopping Center, Silverthorne

FRISCO

Frisco's central location makes it a good place to stop on your way to the slopes. Main Street has several options, including Log Cabin Café which prepares to-go breakfast burritos that will tickle your taste buds and give you the boost you need to keep skiing or boarding till lunchtime. Log Cabin Café: 121 Main St., Frisco

KEYSTONE

Conveniently located just steps away from the River Run Gondola, Inxpot Coffeehouse offers great slope-side fare served at a fairly quick pace. Although it has the appearance of a basic coffee shop, the menu and food options at Inxpot make it anything but. Most noteworthy on their menu is the el-train — a mouth-drooling concoction of a burrito, filled with eggs, cheese, bacon and sausage. It’s the perfect item for keeping your body warm on those frigid mid-winter days. Inxpot Coffeehouse: 195 River Run Rd, Keystone