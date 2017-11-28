 Dew Tour in Breckenridge is an Olympic-qualifying event | SummitDaily.com

Dew Tour in Breckenridge is an Olympic-qualifying event

By Jessica Smith

Breckenridge Ski Resort plays host to the Dew Tour — several days of intense competition for skiers and snowboarders. This year the event serves as an Olympic qualifier, which will likely see competitors turning that intensity up. Dew Tour will run Dec. 14-17. For schedules and more info, visit DewTour.com.

