How to know when altitude sickness symptoms are mild or serious (Sponsored)

If you've just arrived in Summit County from sea level — or even just from Denver — you could be at risk for developing altitude sickness.

Acute mountain sickness is a fairly common ailment at over 9,000 feet with effects that can range from mild to extremely dangerous. It's important to talk to a doctor about symptoms to determine whether a headache or other altitude sickness symptom such as nausea or vomiting could be signaling something more severe. Altitude sickness doesn't discriminate — even extremely fit athletes can come down with the condition.

The body has various reactions to altitude. Mild cases can clear up on their own with rest and hydration, while extreme conditions can cause life-threatening illnesses such as high-altitude cerebral edema (HACE), in which the brain accumulates extra fluid, swells and stops working properly, according to Harvard Medical School. Other conditions include high-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE), which causes fluid to enter the lungs, and high-altitude retinal hemorrhage, which causes eye damage.

"High-altitude illness, especially HAPE and HACE, are very serious and can even result in death if not recognized and treated promptly," says Dr. Charles W. Smith, Director of the Primary Care Service Line at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

So, how do you know when a minor case of it becomes more serious? Here are some guidelines to consider.

Symptoms

At more than 9,000 feet, Summit County is considered a high-altitude environment where where air pressure is lower and there's less oxygen in the air. Residents of Denver, which is almost half as high at 5,280 feet, also can experience altitude sickness symptoms in Summit County.

"Above 8,200 feet, individuals should asend no more than 600 meters (1,970 feet) in any 24-hour period. A rest day should precede further ascent," Smith says. "Avoid strenuous activity prior to arrival and maintain adequate hydration throughout your stay at altitude."

Symptoms of mild to moderate acute mountain sickness include difficulty sleeping, dizziness, fatigue, headache, loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, rapid pulse and shortness of breath with exertion, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Symptoms of HAPE may include the aforementioned symptoms in addition to breathlessness, cough and chest pain. HACE symptoms add changes in consciousness, abnormalities of motor function and visual disturbances, Smith says.

Anyone who goes to a high altitude without giving the body time to adjust is at risk for developing altitude sickness, but there's no way to determine who the condition might affect. Age, sex and general health do not seem to make a difference in risk for altitude sickness, according to the Cleveland Clinic. People with lung or heart disease should consider avoiding high altitudes, though.

What should you do?









Smith says that for a condition like altitude sickness, a diagnosis over the phone or video call would depend on the symptoms. If symptoms sound relatively mild, he would advise rest at the current altitude, as well as hydration, ibuprofen or Tylenol for headaches, and potentially acetazolamide.

"If symptoms of HAPE or HACE exist, I'd recommend retreat from altitude as soon as possible and initiation of medication," Smith says. "These two conditions should result in hospitalization. Remember this: step, rest, treat, descend."