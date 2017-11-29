Meet two of Summit’s longtime residents who have made a meaningful impact

David Wilcox

Skiing trips introduced David Wilcox to Summit County and he never quite managed to leave it. In 1989 the Springfield, Missouri, native made his residence permanent, and has since raised his family here. Wilcox got his start working for the Keystone Conference Center, working in hospitality and moving around within the company, including managing the Ski Tip Lodge, the Keystone Ranch and the Inn at Keystone. Eventually, Wilcox began working for Mark and Mary Waldman, and now acts as the general manager of Summit Mountain Rentals.

Wilcox continues to take advantage of the outdoor opportunities the county has to offer, particularly skiing (uphill mostly, he says), running, biking and swimming. In fact, a typical winter morning for Wilcox is a 5 a.m. trip up Breckenridge Ski Resort's 4 o'clock run to the T-bar hut, usually with several family members in tow, which gets him back down to the office in time to start work.

Wilcox has also been active with the Summit Nordic Ski Club and the Breckenridge Lodging Association board. His favorite events include the Gold Rush, Ullr Fest and the Fourth of July parades.

Of winning the title of Mr. Summit County, Wilcox said, "I think it's an honor. I love the company that I work for. … That's what's given me the visibility through the community and I just absolutely love the organization."

Steve Corneillier

Steve Corneillier has lived in Summit County for 42 years, and nearly every day reminds him why he loves it here. Corneillier originally hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and continues the Midwest tradition of ice skating every winter in addition to his skiing. Before making Summit County his home, he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in forestry, and served four years in the U.S. Air Force. At the end of his service, Corneillier knew he wanted to work in the mountain resort ski industry, so he and his wife spent six months driving a trailer around the western United States, eventually settling in Summit. Corneillier got a job with Keystone Resort and has been with the company ever since. He currently acts as director of golf and recreation. He's also been involved in a number of local organizations, including walking the cat walk at the FIRC Fashion Show and attending every single Wine in the Pines event.

Recommended Stories For You

"I feel very fortunate to have an active lifestyle in a community that's very caring and sharing," he said. "It's what's kept my wife and I in Summit County for 42 years."