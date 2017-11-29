New Silverthorne venue will house Lake Dillon Theatre Company

After a year of waiting in a temporary Silverthorne venue, the Lake Dillon Theatre Company at last has a place to call home. The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center opened its doors in June 2017. The brand-new $9 million facility was built in a public-private partnership between the town and the LDTC. The center features three unique performance spaces, not counting a small, weatherproof stage built of wood and concrete just outside the front entrance. It represents more than a new fully functional performing arts center, with offices, an outdoor stage and indoor and outdoor art installations. Rather, it’s widely seen as a new community-gathering place and a catalyst for downtown development as Silverthorne looks to claim more of an identity.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Bruce Butler lauded the new building, along with the “community spirit” and the partnerships that made it possible

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that it really will be a landmark for many, many reasons,” Butler said. “Not the least of which is that, as people come down to Fourth Street in the future, they will say, ‘Turn in at the theater.’ Whatever the case may be, it’s something that people will know about and see, and we’re very proud to have it for years to come.”