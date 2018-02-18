Summit County activities guide
February 18, 2018
Activity Guide: listings & enhanced listings
Skiing/ snowboarding:
Copper Mountain Ski Resort:
509 Copper Road, Frisco
(970) 968-2318;
Breckenridge Ski Resort:
1599 Country Road 3
(800) 789-7669;
Keystone Resort
100 Dercum Drive, Dillon
(855) 603-0049
Arapahoe Basin Ski and Snowboard Area
28194 US Highway 6, Keystone
(970) 468-0718;
Loveland Ski Area
Interstate I-70, Georgetown
(303) 571-5580
X-Country skiing & Snowshoeing:
Breckenridge Nordic Center
9 Grandview Drive, Breckenridge
(970) 453-6855;
http://www.breckenridgenordic.com
Frisco Nordic Center
616 Recreation Way, Frisco
(970) 668-0866
Skating and Hockey:
Dercum Square Ice Rink
River Run Village, Keystone Resort
(970) 496-4386
Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge
189 Boreas Pass Road, Breckenridge
(970) 547-9974
http://www.townofbreckenridge.com
Ice Fishing:
Big Ed's Ice Fishing
150 Marina Drive, Dillon
(970) 389-1720
Alpine Fishing Adventures
267 Marina Road, Frisco
(303) 885-6292;
Ice Climbing:
Apex Mountain School
51 Eagle Road, #1, Avon
(970) 949-9111;
http://www.apexmountainschool.com
Wilderness Sports
701 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon
(970) 468-5687
http://www.wildernesssports.com
On the Water:
Arkansas Valley Adventures
800-370-0581
ColoradoRafting.net
Blue River Anglers, Inc.
309B Main St., Frisco
970-668-2584
BlueRiverAnglers.com
Breckenridge
Whitewater Rafting
411 S. Main St.,
970-236-9402
Colorado Angler
249 Summit Place,
Silverthorne
970-513-8055
TheColoradoAngler.com
Colorado Rowing, LLC
Frisco Bay Marina
970-333-8320
Cutthroat Anglers
400 Blue River Pkwy
Silverthorne
970-262-2878
FishColorado.com
Dillon Marina
150 Marina Dr.
970-468-5100
TownOfDillon.com
Frisco Bay Marina
267 Marina Rd.
970-668-4334
TownOfFrisco.com
KayakLakeDillon.com
902 Main St., Frisco
970-281-2234
KODI Rafting
900 Summit Blvd, Frisco
970-668-1548
Lake Dillon Water Taxi
& Charters
902 Main St., Frisco
970-486-0250
DillonTaxi.com
Performance Tours Rafting
107 Ski Hill Rd., Breckenridge
970-453-0661
PerformanceTours.com
Stand Up Paddle Colorado
Dillon Marina
970-453-7873
Ten Mile Creek Kayaks
101 Forest Dr. Unit M, Frisco.
970-668-0739
TenMileCreekKayaks.com
The Adventure Company
2847 US-24, Buena Vista
800-497-7238
TheAdventureCompany.com
Windrider of the Rockies
267 Marina Rd., Frisco
970-390-4327
WindRider.us
Activity Parks:
Frisco Adventure Park
621 Recreation Way
(970) 668-2558
Breckenridge Fun Park
1599 County Rd 3, Breckenridge
800-789-7669
Woodward Copper
505 Copper Rd.
970-968-3400
WoodwardCopper.com
INDOOR
ACTIVITIES
Breckenridge Arts
District Campus
136 S. Main St.
970-453-3364
BreckCreate.org
Breckenridge
Backstage Theatre
121 S. Ridge St.
970-453-0199
BackstageTheatre.org
Breckenridge
Recreation Center
880 Airport Rd.
970-453-1734
TownOfBreckenridge.com
CrossFit Breckenridge
1805 Unit B-1a, Airport Rd.
970-453-1998
CrossFitBreckenridge.com
CrossFit Low Oxygen
719 Ten Mile Dr., Frisco
970-325-2422
CrossFitLowOxygen.com
Escape Room Breckenridge
233 S. Ridge St.,
Breckenridge
303-562-4614
EscapeRoomBreckenridge.com
Frisco Escape Room
611 Main St., Suite 1,
Frisco
970-668-9669
GatherHouse
Glassblowing
Studio & Gallery
110 Second Ave., Frisco
970-485-2909
GatherHouse.com
Lake Dillon Theatre Company
176 Lake Dillon Dr., Dillon
970-513-9386
LakeDillonTheatre.org
Lakeside Bowl
135 Main St., Dillon
970-468-6257
Little Earth Art Studio LLC
323 W. Main St., Frisco
970-668-0120
Mountain Time Escape Rooms
505 S. Main St. Unit B2b, Breckenridge
970-423-6556
MountainTimeEscapeRooms.com
Ready Paint Fire
323 N. Main St.,
Breckenridge/Keystone
970-453-5765
Sahn Tae Kwon Do
1517 Point Dr. #102, Frisco
970-668-9849
Silverthorne
Recreation Center
430 Rainbow Dr.
970-262-7370
Silverthorne.org
Skyline Cinema
312 US HWY 6, Dillon
970-468-6315
Skyline8.com
Speakeasy Movie Theater
103 S. Harris St.,
Breckenridge
970-453-7243
SpeakeasyMovies.com
Summit County Jiu Jitsu
842 N. Summit Blvd #29, Frisco
970-668-2345
SummitCoBJJ.com
Art Centers:
Movie Theaters &
Performance Venues:
Recreation Centers:
Spas and Massages:
Blue Sage Spa
224 S. Main St., Breckenridge
(970) 453-7676
Soothe Spa
1979 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge
(970) 547-8701
http://www.soothespagrandlodge.com
Serenity Spa & Salon
23110 US Highway 6, Suite 116, Keystone
(970) 513-9002;
http://www.serenitycolorado.com
MISC
MISCHIEF
Breckenridge Stables, LLC
620 Village Road,
Breckenridge
970-453-4438
BreckStables.com
Colorado Hot Air
Balloon Rides
888-468-9280
ColoradoBalloonRides.com
Disc Golf
Frisco
800-424-1544
TownOfFrisco.com
Fun For You Rentals
1145 Beaver Lodge Rd, Frisco
970-368-0631
FunForYouRentals.com
Georgetown Loop Railroad
Scenic Tours
646 Loop Drive, Georgetown
888-456-6777
GeorgetownLoopRR.com
Keystone Stables
Dillon
800-354-4386
KeystoneResort.com
Rusty Spurr Ranch
County Road 387, Kremmling
970-724-1123
RustySpurr.com
Snowcaps Sled Dogs
6061 Tiger Rd., Breckenridge
970-453-7855
SnowcapsSledDogs.com
Top of the Rockies Zipline
6492 Highway 91, Leadville
970-668-5323
TopOfTheRockiesZipline.com
Tumble Bubbles
Summit County
720-443-.0466
TumbleBubbles.com
Western Sky Activities
Breckenridge
970-688-2340
WesternSkyActivities.com
BIKING
Biking the Blue
601 Center Circle, Silverthorne
970-262-7300
Silverthorne.org
Breck Bike Guides
411 S. Main St., #12,
Breckenridge
970-393-9000
CycleBreck.com
Breckenridge Trails
Bikenridge.com/breckenridge-trails
High Country Activities
970-389-8214
HighCountryActivities.com
Lake Dillon Bike Rentals
970-468-8006
LakeDillonBikeRentals.com
Mountain Biking in Breck
970-453-5000
Breckenridge.com
Recreation Pathways
800-424-1554
TownOfFrisco.com
Summit Biking
SummitBiking.org
Fat Biking:
Ski Biking:
Dog sledding:
Hut Trips:
Snow Mobile Trips:
Outdoor Rentals:
