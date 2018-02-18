Summit County activities guide

Activity Guide: listings & enhanced listings

Skiing/ snowboarding:

Copper Mountain Ski Resort:

509 Copper Road, Frisco

(970) 968-2318;

http://www.coppercolorado.com

Breckenridge Ski Resort:

1599 Country Road 3

(800) 789-7669;

http://www.breckenridge.com

Keystone Resort

100 Dercum Drive, Dillon

(855) 603-0049

http://www.keystoneresort.com

Arapahoe Basin Ski and Snowboard Area

28194 US Highway 6, Keystone

(970) 468-0718;

http://www.arapahoebasin.com

Loveland Ski Area

Interstate I-70, Georgetown

(303) 571-5580

http://www.skiloveland.com

X-Country skiing & Snowshoeing:

Breckenridge Nordic Center

9 Grandview Drive, Breckenridge

(970) 453-6855;

http://www.breckenridgenordic.com

Frisco Nordic Center

616 Recreation Way, Frisco

(970) 668-0866

http://www.frisconordic.com

Skating and Hockey:

Dercum Square Ice Rink

River Run Village, Keystone Resort

(970) 496-4386

http://www.keystoneresort.com

Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge

189 Boreas Pass Road, Breckenridge

(970) 547-9974

http://www.townofbreckenridge.com

Ice Fishing:

Big Ed's Ice Fishing

150 Marina Drive, Dillon

(970) 389-1720

http://www.bigedsfishing.com

Alpine Fishing Adventures

267 Marina Road, Frisco

(303) 885-6292;

http://www.fishdillon.com

Ice Climbing:

Apex Mountain School

51 Eagle Road, #1, Avon

(970) 949-9111;

http://www.apexmountainschool.com

Wilderness Sports

701 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon

(970) 468-5687

http://www.wildernesssports.com

On the Water:

Arkansas Valley Adventures

800-370-0581

ColoradoRafting.net

Blue River Anglers, Inc.

309B Main St., Frisco

970-668-2584

BlueRiverAnglers.com

Breckenridge

Whitewater Rafting

411 S. Main St.,

970-236-9402

Colorado Angler

249 Summit Place,

Silverthorne

970-513-8055

TheColoradoAngler.com

Colorado Rowing, LLC

Frisco Bay Marina

970-333-8320

Cutthroat Anglers

400 Blue River Pkwy

Silverthorne

970-262-2878

FishColorado.com

Dillon Marina

150 Marina Dr.

970-468-5100

TownOfDillon.com

Frisco Bay Marina

267 Marina Rd.

970-668-4334

TownOfFrisco.com

KayakLakeDillon.com

902 Main St., Frisco

970-281-2234

KODI Rafting

900 Summit Blvd, Frisco

970-668-1548

Lake Dillon Water Taxi

& Charters

902 Main St., Frisco

970-486-0250

DillonTaxi.com

Performance Tours Rafting

107 Ski Hill Rd., Breckenridge

970-453-0661

PerformanceTours.com

Stand Up Paddle Colorado

Dillon Marina

970-453-7873

Ten Mile Creek Kayaks

101 Forest Dr. Unit M, Frisco.

970-668-0739

TenMileCreekKayaks.com

The Adventure Company

2847 US-24, Buena Vista

800-497-7238

TheAdventureCompany.com

Windrider of the Rockies

267 Marina Rd., Frisco

970-390-4327

WindRider.us

Activity Parks:

Frisco Adventure Park

621 Recreation Way

(970) 668-2558

http://www.townoffrisco.com

Breckenridge Fun Park

1599 County Rd 3, Breckenridge

800-789-7669

Breckenridge.com

Woodward Copper

505 Copper Rd.

970-968-3400

WoodwardCopper.com

INDOOR

ACTIVITIES

Breckenridge Arts

District Campus

136 S. Main St.

970-453-3364

BreckCreate.org

Breckenridge

Backstage Theatre

121 S. Ridge St.

970-453-0199

BackstageTheatre.org

Breckenridge

Recreation Center

880 Airport Rd.

970-453-1734

TownOfBreckenridge.com

CrossFit Breckenridge

1805 Unit B-1a, Airport Rd.

970-453-1998

CrossFitBreckenridge.com

CrossFit Low Oxygen

719 Ten Mile Dr., Frisco

970-325-2422

CrossFitLowOxygen.com

Escape Room Breckenridge

233 S. Ridge St.,

Breckenridge

303-562-4614

EscapeRoomBreckenridge.com

Frisco Escape Room

611 Main St., Suite 1,

Frisco

970-668-9669

GatherHouse

Glassblowing

Studio & Gallery

110 Second Ave., Frisco

970-485-2909

GatherHouse.com

Lake Dillon Theatre Company

176 Lake Dillon Dr., Dillon

970-513-9386

LakeDillonTheatre.org

Lakeside Bowl

135 Main St., Dillon

970-468-6257

Little Earth Art Studio LLC

323 W. Main St., Frisco

970-668-0120

Mountain Time Escape Rooms

505 S. Main St. Unit B2b, Breckenridge

970-423-6556

MountainTimeEscapeRooms.com

Ready Paint Fire

323 N. Main St.,

Breckenridge/Keystone

970-453-5765

Sahn Tae Kwon Do

1517 Point Dr. #102, Frisco

970-668-9849

Silverthorne

Recreation Center

430 Rainbow Dr.

970-262-7370

Silverthorne.org

Skyline Cinema

312 US HWY 6, Dillon

970-468-6315

Skyline8.com

Speakeasy Movie Theater

103 S. Harris St.,

Breckenridge

970-453-7243

SpeakeasyMovies.com

Summit County Jiu Jitsu

842 N. Summit Blvd #29, Frisco

970-668-2345

SummitCoBJJ.com

Art Centers:

Ready Paint Fire:

323 N. Main St., Breckenridge Studio

21996 US Highway 6, Keystone Studio

(970) 453-5765;

http://www.readypaintfireco.com

Breckenridge Creative Arts District

150 W. Adams Ave.

(970) 547-3100;

http://www.breckcreate.org

GatherHouse Glassblowing Studio & Gallery

110 2nd Ave., Frisco

(970) 485-2909

http://www.gatherhouse.com

Little Earth Art Studio

323 W. Main St., Frisco

(970) 668-0120

http://www.littleearthartstudio.com

Movie Theaters &

Performance Venues:

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

121 S. Ridge St.

(970) 485-2164

http://www.backstagetheatre.org/contact

Speakeasy Movie Theatre:

121 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge

(970) 453-7243;

http://www.speakeasymovies.com

Skyline Cinema

312 Dillon Ridge Road, Dillon

(970) 468-6355

http://www.skyline8.com

Riverwalk Center

150 W. Adams Ave.

(970) 453-3187;

http://www.breckcreate.org

Warren Station Keystone

164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone

(970) 423-8997;

http://www.warrenstation.com

Lake Dillon Theatre Company

246 X Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne

(970) 513-9386;

http://www.lakedillontheatre.org

Recreation Centers:

Breckenridge Recreation Center:

880 Airport Road

(970) 453-1734;

http://www.townofbreckenridge.com

Silverthorne Recreation Center:

430 Rainbow Drive

(970) 262-7370;

http://www.silverthorne.org

Spas and Massages:

Blue Sage Spa

224 S. Main St., Breckenridge

(970) 453-7676

http://www.bluesagespa.com

Soothe Spa

1979 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge

(970) 547-8701

http://www.soothespagrandlodge.com

Serenity Spa & Salon

23110 US Highway 6, Suite 116, Keystone

(970) 513-9002;

http://www.serenitycolorado.com

MISC

MISCHIEF

Breckenridge Stables, LLC

620 Village Road,

Breckenridge

970-453-4438

BreckStables.com

Colorado Hot Air

Balloon Rides

888-468-9280

ColoradoBalloonRides.com

Disc Golf

Frisco

800-424-1544

TownOfFrisco.com

Fun For You Rentals

1145 Beaver Lodge Rd, Frisco

970-368-0631

FunForYouRentals.com

Georgetown Loop Railroad

Scenic Tours

646 Loop Drive, Georgetown

888-456-6777

GeorgetownLoopRR.com

Keystone Stables

Dillon

800-354-4386

KeystoneResort.com

Nordic Sleigh Rides

6061 Tiger Road, Breckenridge

(970) 453-2005;

http://www.nordicsleighrides.com

Rusty Spurr Ranch

County Road 387, Kremmling

970-724-1123

RustySpurr.com

Snowcaps Sled Dogs

6061 Tiger Rd., Breckenridge

970-453-7855

SnowcapsSledDogs.com

Top of the Rockies Zipline

6492 Highway 91, Leadville

970-668-5323

TopOfTheRockiesZipline.com

Two Below Zero Dinner Sleigh Rides

616 Recreation Way, Breckenridge

(970) 453-1520

http://www.dinnersleighrides.com

Tumble Bubbles

Summit County

720-443-.0466

TumbleBubbles.com

Western Sky Activities

Breckenridge

970-688-2340

WesternSkyActivities.com

BIKING

Biking the Blue

601 Center Circle, Silverthorne

970-262-7300

Silverthorne.org

Breck Bike Guides

411 S. Main St., #12,

Breckenridge

970-393-9000

CycleBreck.com

Breckenridge Trails

Bikenridge.com/breckenridge-trails

High Country Activities

970-389-8214

HighCountryActivities.com

Lake Dillon Bike Rentals

970-468-8006

LakeDillonBikeRentals.com

Mountain Biking in Breck

970-453-5000

Breckenridge.com

Recreation Pathways

800-424-1554

TownOfFrisco.com

Summit Biking

SummitBiking.org

Fat Biking:

Breck Bike Guides

411 S. Main St., #12, Breckenridge

(970) 393-9000

http://www.cyclebreck.com

Rebel Ski and Bike Rental

220 Main St., Frisco

(970) 668-2759

http://www.rebelskiandbike.com

Ski Biking:

Rocky Mountain Snowbike

(970) 389-7006

http://www.rogerssnowbikerentals.com

Dog sledding:

Snowcaps Sled Dogs

6061 Tiger Road, Breckenridge

(970) 453-7855 or (970) 453-7604;

http://www.snowcapssleddogs.com

Good Times Adventures

6061 Tiger Road, Breckenridge

(800) 477-0144;

http://www.snowmobilecolorado.com

Winterhawk Dogsled Adventures

(719) 486-1336;

http://www.winterhawkdogsledadv.com

Alpine Adventures

21767 Highway 24 West, Leadville

(719) 486-9899;

http://www.alpineadventuresdogsledding.com

Hut Trips:

10th Mountain Division Hut Association

1280 Ute Ave., Aspen

(970) 925-5775;

http://www.huts.org

Summit Huts Association

524 Wellington Road, Breckenridge

(970) 925-5775;

http://www.summithuts.org

Snow Mobile Trips:

White Mountain Tours, Inc.

6492 Highway 91, Leadville

(970) 668-5323 or (800) 247-7238;

http://www.whitemountainsnowmobiletours.com

Copper Mountain Snowmobile Tours

Ten Mile Circle, Frisco

(970) 455-4040

http://www.coppermountainsnowmobiling.com

High Country Snowmobile Tours

7101 Heeney Road, Silverthorne

(970) 389-0629

http://www.coloradosnowmobile.com

Outdoor Rentals:

Alpine Sports

405 N. Park Ave., Breckenridge

(877) 871-4455;

http://alpinesportsrental.com

Blue River Sports, Inc.

600 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge

(970) 453 -1110 or (800) 525 -9823

Christy Sports

505 S. Main St., Breckenridge

(877) 754-7627;

http://rental.christysports.com

Fun For You Rentals

1131 Summit Blvd., Frisco

(970) 368-0631;

http://funforyourentals.com/contact-us/

Main Street Sports

401 S. Main St., Breckenridge

(970) 453-1777;

http://www.mainstreetsports.com