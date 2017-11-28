Summit County winter activities guide
Find things to do in Breckenridge, Copper, Keystone, Frisco
November 28, 2017
Activity Guide
Skiing/ snowboarding:
Arapahoe Basin Ski and Snowboard Area
28194 US Highway 6, Keystone
970-468-0718;
Breckenridge Ski Resort:
1599 Country Road 3
800-789-7669;
Copper Mountain Ski Resort:
509 Copper Road, Frisco
970-968-2318;
Keystone Resort
100 Dercum Drive, Dillon
855-603-0049
Loveland Ski Area
Interstate I-70, Georgetown
303-571-5580
X-Country skiing and snowshoeing:
Breckenridge Nordic Center
9 Grandview Drive, Breckenridge
970-453-6855;
Copper Mountain Resort
509 Copper Road, Frisco
970-968-2882 ext. 45861
Frisco Nordic Center
616 Recreation Way, Frisco
970-668-0866
Gold Run Nordic Center
200 Clubhouse Drive, Breckenridge
970-547-7889
Keystone Nordic Center
155 River Course Drive, Keystone
970-496-4275
Tennessee Pass Nordic Center & Sleep Yurts
E Tennessee Road, Leadville
719-486-8114
Ice Skating and Hockey:
Dercum Square Ice Rink
River Run Village, Keystone Resort
970-496-4386
Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge
189 Boreas Pass Road, Breckenridge
970-547-9974
Ice Fishing:
Big Ed's Ice Fishing
150 Marina Drive, Dillon
970-389-1720
Alpine Fishing Adventures
267 Marina Road, Frisco
303-885-6292;
Ice Climbing:
Apex Mountain School
51 Eagle Road, #1, Avon
970-949-9111;
Wilderness Sports
701 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon
970-468-5687
Activity Parks:
Breckenridge Fun Park
1599 County Rd 3, Breckenridge
800-789-7669
Frisco Adventure Park
621 Recreation Way
970-668-2558
Indoor activities:
Breckenridge Escape Room
233 S. Ridge St.
303-562-4614
Mountain Time Escape Rooms
505 S. Main St., Unit B2b
970-423-6556
Frisco Escape Room
611 Main St.
970-668-9669;
Lakeside Bowl
135 Main St., Dillon
970-468-6257
Facebook.com/lakesidebowlandbilliards
Sahn Tae Kwon Do
1517 Point Drive, Frisco
970-668-9849
Summit County Jiu Jitsu
842 N. Summit Blvd., #29, Frisco
970-668-2345
Art Centers:
Ready Paint Fire:
323 N. Main St., Breckenridge Studio
21996 US Highway 6, Keystone Studio
970-453-5765;
Breckenridge Creative Arts District
150 W. Adams Ave.
970-547-3100;
GatherHouse Glassblowing Studio & Gallery
110 2nd Ave., Frisco
970-485-2909
Little Earth Art Studio
323 W. Main St., Frisco
970-668-0120
Movie Theaters and
Performance Venues:
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
121 S. Ridge St.
970-485-2164
Speakeasy Movie Theatre:
121 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge
970-453-7243;
Skyline Cinema
312 Dillon Ridge Road, Dillon
970-468-6355
Riverwalk Center
150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge
970-453-3187;
Warren Station Keystone
164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone
970-423-8997;
Lake Dillon Theatre Company
460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne
970-513-9386;
Recreation Centers:
Breckenridge Recreation Center:
880 Airport Road
970-453-1734;
Silverthorne Recreation Center:
430 Rainbow Drive
970-262-7370;
Spas and Massages:
Blue Sage Spa
224 S. Main St., Breckenridge
970-453-7676
Soothe Spa
1979 Ski Hill Road, Breckenridge
970-547-8701
Serenity Spa & Salon
23110 US Highway 6, Suite 116, Keystone
970-513-9002;
Misc. Mischief:
Nordic Sleigh Rides
6061 Tiger Road, Breckenridge
970-453-2005;
Two Below Zero Dinner Sleigh Rides
616 Recreation Way, Breckenridge
970-453-1520
Fat Biking:
Breck Bike Guides
411 S. Main St., #12, Breckenridge
970-393-9000
Rebel Ski and Bike Rental
220 Main St., Frisco
970-668-2759
Ski Biking:
Rocky Mountain Snowbike
970-389-7006
Dog sledding:
Snowcaps Sled Dogs
Good Times Adventures
6061 Tiger Road, Breckenridge
800-477-0144
SnowMobileColorado.com/dogsledding
Hut Trips:
10th Mountain Division Hut Association
1280 Ute Ave., Aspen
970-925-5775;
Summit Huts Association
524 Wellington Road, Breckenridge
970-925-5775;
Snowmobile Trips:
Copper Mountain Snowmobile Tours
Ten Mile Circle, Frisco
970-455-4040
CopperMountainSnowMobiling.com
Good Times Adventures
6061 Tiger Road, Breckenridge
970-453-7604
High Country Snowmobile Tours
7101 Heeney Road, Silverthorne
970-389-0629
White Mountain Tours, Inc.
6492 Highway 91, Leadville
970-668-5323 or 800-247-7238;
WhiteMountainSnowMobileTours.com
Winter Outdoor Rentals:
Alpine Sports
405 N. Park Ave., Breckenridge
877-871-4455;
Blue River Sports, Inc.
600 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge
970-453 -1110 or 800-525 -9823
Christy Sports
505 S. Main St., Breckenridge
877-754-7627;
Fun For You Rentals
1131 Summit Blvd., Frisco
970-368-0631;
FunForYouRentals.com/contact-us/
Main Street Sports
401 S. Main St., Breckenridge
970-453-1777;
Pioneer Sports
842 N. Summit Blvd., Frisco
191 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne
970-668-3668
Wild Ernest Sports
14 Fawn Court, Silverthorne
970-468-5970
