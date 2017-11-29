Variety is king in Silverthorne’s dining scene (Sponsored)

Here’s where you can get fresh, local bites and brews in town in a variety of settings:

From meticulously roasted coffee beans to lamb sourced from family-owned Western ranches, Silverthorne's restaurants and breweries have upped their game over the years to produce a dining scene that has something for everyone.

Diners increasingly want to know the source of what's on their plate or in their glass. They're looking for sustainable ingredients they can feel good about eating, and traveling above 9,000 feet doesn't change those desires.

At Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea, owner Erin Young says customers are increasingly interested in craft beverages, too. Whether it's beer, wine or coffee, they want to see the deconstruction and reconstruction of how their beverages are made, she says.

"I work closely with my roaster to know the origin and growing practices of the farms that grow my coffees," she says. "This is information that helps my customers appreciate their drinks better."

But hipster establishments in urban areas like Denver don't necessarily translate to mountain towns, so restaurant owners focus on balancing their customers' latest wants and needs with a cozy, mountain-town community vibe you'll find in most Silverthorne restaurants and bars.

Growth breeds variety

From a quaint breakfast cafe to a grill-it-yourself steakhouse to fine-dining Italian to a bakery that's also a pub, Silverthorne's options cover the spectrum.

"Variety is the spice of life, especially when it comes to the palette," says Cory Forster, owner of

The Bakers’ Brewery. "And while Silverthorne has already expanded, more housing means more businesses can thrive here in Silverthorne."

Because business owners are so good about supporting each other around these parts, it's no surprise to hear Forster say he's looking forward to drinking some of newcomer Angry James Brewing Company's beers this winter.

Newcomers often are welcomed to the dining scene. As the area grows, it creates a healthy competition for local chefs. Daniel Hoyle, owner at Sauce on the Blue, said the booming Denver dining scene is influencing Summit County's menus, as well.

"Progressing as fast as a major city's dining is always challenging because of a lack of highly skilled cooks and chefs," he notes, adding that Silverthorne has a core group of skilled chefs and restaurant owners that lead to local success.

Quality and value

Diners who demand quality have become the norm, and in an area where a lot of things tend to be more expensive, Silverthorne visitors and diners also want value and experience, Forster says.

"It's not just about good food, people want to feel like they not only enjoyed their food, but got a decent deal and enjoyed the overall experience," he says.

Hoyle says millennial diners are especially experimental, and they also tend to care more about the source of what they eat.

"Our diners are looking for classic Italian as well as locally sourced, sustainable foods with an emphasis on organic," Hoyle says. "Diners are more food savvy — most items they can look up on a smartphone to fact-check menus."

It's why you'll read things like "all-natural, grass-fed, hormone-free beef" on the menu at Sunshine Cafe, for example.

Local favorites

Reviewers on sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp rave about the burgers and breakfast at Sunshine Cafe. Sauce on the Blue gets rave reviews for its pastas, atmosphere and happy hour specials, and Red Buffalo's coffee roasting efforts and quality coffee beans don't go unnoticed, either.

"I'm pretty hooked up certain favorites at other restaurants I frequent around town," Forster says, adding that he loves the seasonal inspiration on menus around town as long as his favorite dishes don't go away.

Here are a few locals' favorite dishes in town:

Hashbrowns and eggs smothered in green chili at Blue Moon Bakery.

Baja fish tacos paired with Cotton Mouth Killer brew from The Bakers' Brewery.

Rocky Mountain trout with white wine-caper cream sauce at Sauce on the Blue.

Huevos Rancheros with spicy pork green chili at Sunshine Cafe.

Latte at Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea.

Pub grub at Murphy's Food & Spirits

