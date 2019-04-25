Breckenridge Brewery to support pets with special pours this Friday

Breckenridge Brewery will host a fundraisier starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday in support of the League for Animals and People of Summit, also known as "LAPS."

Courtesy of Breckenridge Brewery

It’s a triple threat at the Breckenridge Brewery and Pub on Friday with a pet-centered fundraiser and the tapping of a new beer, all starting at 5:30 p.m. at the brewery at 600 S. Main St. in Breckenridge.

What’s this triple threat? One, the brewery’s former head brewer, Trevor G. Potter, is also a talented musician who plays annually at the pub with the band, Walt and the Ol’ 37.

Secondly, the brewery will be launching a special beer for Friday’s event called “Sexy Motor Oil,” which is an imperial oatmeal stout that has been aged at the nearby Breck Distillery for 14 months.

“This is the longest we’ve ever aged a beer in bourbon barrels, and it tastes amazing — thus the name,” noted head brewer Jimmy Walker, who added the beer is 13% alcohol, will be served in 5-ounce pours for $4 each and is “very limited” because they only aged one barrel of it.

Lastly, all proceeds from the beer’s sales during Friday’s event will go to the League for Animals and People of Summit. It’s a charity that’s near and dear to the brewery, as many people there have pets of their own and love the nonprofit’s work.

For more information about Breckenridge Brewery, go to BreckBrew.com. For more information about the musician, go to TrevorGPotter.com.