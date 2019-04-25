Mi Casa to host 36th annual Cinco de Mayo celebration to benefit BOEC

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina at 600 Park Ave. in Breckenridge will be hosting and sponsoring the 36th annual Cinco de Mayo celebration on Sunday, May 5.

The event will feature food, drink, live music, door prizes and an extensive silent auction to benefit the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center and its Willie Whalen Memorial Fund. Admission is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at Mi Casa or the BOEC with a free margarita thrown in for tickets purchased before May 5.

Willie Whalen spent nine years with BOEC before his death in 2005. This year marks the 14th anniversary of his passing, and all proceeds of this event are earmarked toward quality adaptive recreation and education for people with disabilities.

Dinner starts at 5 p.m. with a special Mexican buffet, happy hour drink prices and a silent auction lasting until 8:30. The evening will also feature live music and giveaways. Tickets for the giveaways are $1 each or $10 for a sleeve. Admission is $5 if you are only seeing the band. For more information about this year’s event, visit BOEC.org/Special-Events/Cinco-De-Mayo-Celebration.