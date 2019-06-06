Summit County animal-assistance group to host weekend fundraiser at Dillon Marina

Scene from Dillon Marina.

File Photo / Elaine Collins / Summit Daily Reader

The League for Animals and People of the Summit, a local group that provides financial assistance to low-income families for veterinary services, is hosting a Let’s Go Boating fundraiser at the Dillon Marina this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, visitors will get a chance to take part in discounted boating tours around Lake Dillon along with fishing charters, paddle sport demos and more. Participants also can purchase packages that include a boat tour, fishing charter and either a stand-up paddleboard or kayak demo.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and all proceeds will benefit the organization. Guests should register in person at the marina on the days of the event. Visit SummitLaps.org for package prices.