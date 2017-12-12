Tips on making your home more cozy

The Scandinavian concept called "hygge" is a design methodology that embraces the feeling of cozy. It has caught on in America, especially in areas like Summit County where staying cozy is extra important during the snowy winter months.

Creating this feeling isn't only about what you can buy to fill a room, but how to curate a space to be authentic, warm and inviting.

"A hygge home is not about decorating to perfection or spending endless amounts of money on furniture and accessories," said Alexandra Gove, co-owner of Hygge Life, a home good store and website, http://www.hyggelife.com. "It's about filling your space with things you love and creating moments in those spaces."

Gove and her Dutch husband and business partner, Koen van Renswoude, travel to Europe to cultivate their collection.

"What I like and notice there is they really like things in their home that have either have a practical purpose or that they love, or maybe a little bit of both," said Gove of the Europeans and their interior design style. "And it's something that means something to them. So I think that's really important remember about your spaces — your office, your home, the whole point is making that space your own and to love everything in it."

Heidi Jarski, owner of Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design in Frisco, said the layout of a room is just as important as what you put in it.

"Fireplaces have always been the center point of a room, but we're seeing a lot more of that," she explained. "And more sectionals — they just feel warm and inviting and you can just cuddle up and be cozy on them. Add big cushions with lots of down fibers so you can of melt into them."

Top off a lounge area with textures like sheepskin and soft blankets. That special piece of furniture can also make all the difference.

"Bring things into your spaces that make you happy and give you a nice feeling," Gove said. "That could range from something that has been passed down to you from your grandmother, like an antique furniture piece that just means a lot to you, or something that's really meaningful and tells a story, or gives you a nice warm memory."

And cozy doesn't have to mean modest, Gove adds.

"It could even be a really high end nice piece of furniture that you have been saving for that you just love and it fits into your space perfectly," she said.

Also, consider implementing natural materials, rather than synthetics.

"So maybe it's a handmade table by a craftsman; this beautiful piece of wood that's handmade and you know where it comes from and who made it," said Gove. "Eliminate the plastic and synthetic-type furniture pieces. I think there's something just very energizing and also soothing about natural materials."

Think about how you want to spend time in a room, and design your space in a way for you to be able to have those daily rituals and moments — those that really help you enjoy your daily life.

"If you love to read, and you don't want to read in bed, you want to have a special, nice little nook in your home where you can just sit and relax," Gove said. "So make a little nook in your living room with a lot of pillows, and with a stack of books and a table for your tea. I think that's really what hygge design is about."

Lighting can create warmth, so make sure to have lighting arranged to eliminate dark corners.

"Spotlights in dark corners, or lamps, even candles, can add the right light," said Jarski.

And stay with neutral colors, rather than brights. Jarski said to keep the focus on the light and the warmth, instead of other things that distract you from that.

"It's meant to be neutral and like spa soothing, not something that has vibrant colors and lots of distracting things, cause then the focus is on those type of pieces rather than the atmosphere you are trying to create," she says.

To actually eliminate chill, Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design carries a line of Hunter Douglas window treatments that help to eliminate heat lost through your windows.

Dual honeycomb design shades with a honeycomb design and honeycomb structure within that help to create a wall to hold in heat.

"During the day you want to have them open so the sun can come in and warm everything up, but at night, so much is lost, so high quality window coverings definitely helps reduce that energy loss," Jarski said. "They just continue to come out with better technology with this stuff. With an app on your phone, you can set when they open to get the sun streaming in for the morning."