￼Breckenridge comedian Pat Treuer wins award for ‘Of the Comics’ podcast

Comedian Pat Treuer’s “Of the Comics” podcast recently received the Outstanding Podcast Award at the Catalyst Content Festival .

According to the organization’s site, the annual festival held in Duluth, Minnesota, is a global showcase of the world’s newest stories. Awards are given for acting, writing, cinematography, directing and more.

It is the first award for the podcast. The Breckenridge resident said the podcast gives a platform to underrepresented stand-up comedians from around the country. The first half of the show features individual stand-up performances followed by a roundtable discussion where the comedians share stories.

“Of the Comics” can be listened to on Spotify .