$1 million grants available to promote forest health

The Colorado State Forest Service is accepting proposals from homeowners associations, community groups, local governments, utilities and nonprofit organizations that are in need of funding to restore forested areas, improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk on nonfederal land, according to a news release.

The state will fund as much as half the cost of each awarded project, and grant recipients are required to match at least 50% of the total project cost through cash or in-kind contributions. About $1 million in total funding is available.

The Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program helps fund projects that reduce the wildfire risk to property, infrastructure and water supplies and that promote forest health, according to the release. The competitive grant program is designed to reduce risk to people and property in the wildland-urban interface and support long-term ecological restoration.

Projects can be located on private, state, county or municipal forestlands.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 23, and winners will be notified in the spring. Applications and more information are available at CSFS.colostate.edu/funding-assistance.