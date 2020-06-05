1 new case of coronavirus reported Friday

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, tests a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on April 28.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported one additional case of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 246, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

A total of 1,585 people have been tested for the virus since the first confirmed case March 5. Of those tests, 204 have returned positive, 44 are pending and 1,285 have returned negative, 13 more than Thursday.

The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 47. One person has died of the virus in the county.

Testing continues to be available for people who have symptoms of the virus through Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine and the Summit County mobile clinic, which is also run by Centura. To receive a testing order, call 970-668-5584.