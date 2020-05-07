1 new case of coronavirus reported in Summit County as testing demand slows

Coronavirus testing is available in Summit County, as pictured at a mobile testing clinic Tuesday, April 21, in Silverthorne.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Fewer people are testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Summit County. On Thursday, only one additional person tested positive for the virus, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.

Only two people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday’s report. The county has tested a total of 979 people, but testing demand has slowed in recent days.

Vail Health has stopped testing at the Howard Head Sports Medicine center in Silverthorne because of a lack of appointments. The hospital will continue to provide testing to those with symptoms through a mobile testing program in Summit County.

Testing will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various locations, including the Family & Intercultural Resource Center in Silverthorne on Wednesdays, the Breckenridge Recreation Center on Thursdays and the Dillon Clubhouse on Fridays. To schedule an appointment, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.

Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine continues to offer daily testing by appointment. To receive a testing order, call 970-668-5584. With the testing order, patients then will be able to book an appointment.