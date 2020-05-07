1 new case of coronavirus reported in Summit County as testing demand slows
Fewer people are testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Summit County. On Thursday, only one additional person tested positive for the virus, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.
Only two people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday’s report. The county has tested a total of 979 people, but testing demand has slowed in recent days.
Vail Health has stopped testing at the Howard Head Sports Medicine center in Silverthorne because of a lack of appointments. The hospital will continue to provide testing to those with symptoms through a mobile testing program in Summit County.
Testing will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various locations, including the Family & Intercultural Resource Center in Silverthorne on Wednesdays, the Breckenridge Recreation Center on Thursdays and the Dillon Clubhouse on Fridays. To schedule an appointment, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.
Support Local Journalism
Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine continues to offer daily testing by appointment. To receive a testing order, call 970-668-5584. With the testing order, patients then will be able to book an appointment.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User