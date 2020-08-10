1 new coronavirus case reported over the weekend

One new case of the novel coronavirus was reported over the weekend according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.

The county has reported a total of 328 COVID-19 cases among residents in the county. To date, 3,032 people have been tested. The total number of hospitalizations remains at 29 and deaths due to the virus remain at two.

Testing continues to be available daily through Centura Health at the Summit Vista Professional Building in Frisco. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays.

Testing is also available through the county’s mobile testing program, which is run by Centura. The mobile clinic offers walk-in testing at the following locations:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.