1 positive case of coronavirus reported Wednesday

Heather Knappe, a nurse for Centura Health, tests a patient for coronavirus at the drive-up community testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco on April 28. Tests are available seven days a week to any community member experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

One more person tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.

A total of 201 people have tested positive for the virus since the first confirmed case March 5. On Tuesday, the county reported eight new cases, a small jump from previous weeks.

In an interview Tuesday, Summit County Nurse Manager Sara Lopez said the county can’t pinpoint the reasoning for the jump in cases, but some could be connected to people spending time together on Mother’s Day.

“We are conducting some investigations around people that were visiting and in close contact (on Mother’s Day),” she said. “We have identified some cases following within that exposure and time.”

Lopez said everyone needs to continue social distancing, especially in anticipation of Memorial Day.

“Social distancing really is working,” she said.

Community testing continues to be provided throughout the county. A total of 1,203 people have been tested for the virus.

People who are experiencing symptoms of the virus can be tested at either Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco or Vail Health’s mobile testing clinic throughout the county. To receive a testing order for Centura’s daily clinic, call 970-668-5584. Email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org to schedule an appointment at the mobile clinic.