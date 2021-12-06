1 week left to donate to Rotary’s Adopt an Angel program

The annual Adopt an Angel program is expecting to serve over 600 families in need this year. Rotary Club of Summit County took over the program in 2020, gifting winter clothing and toys to 567 children in 259 families.

To participate, people can grab tags off of the club’s trees at various locations throughout the community. Each tag represents a child that will receive toys, books or clothing. Coats are also welcome for any size or gender, meaning it could go toward a child’s parents or grandparents. Goods can then be dropped off at marked boxes through Friday, Dec. 10.

Drop-off locations include Alpine Bank in Breckenridge, Dillon and Frisco; FirstBank in Breckenridge, Frisco and Silverthorne; Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Dillon; Walmart and Stork & Bear Co. in Frisco; Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District, Peak-A-Boo Toys and the Breckenridge Recreation Center in Breckenridge; Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea and the Silverthorne Recreation Center in Silverthorne.

Along with physical gifts, monetary donations are strongly encouraged as they allow the nonprofit to shop in bulk with its tax-exempt status. Stores like Peak-A-Boo Toys, Stork & Bear Co. and Breckenridge’s Joy of Sox will also give a 10% discount toward Adopt an Angel purchases.

The program doesn’t accept stuffed animals, items with batteries or used products. Visit SummitAngels.com for gift ideas or to make a donation. People can also email angel@summitrotary.com with questions.