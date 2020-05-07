10 Mile Music Hall co-owner launches Curbside Concerts

Musician Beau Thomas performs in a driveway as part of the Curbside Concerts booking service. Since venues are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Curbside Concerts brings music to people’s doorsteps.

Courtesy Todd Altschuler

Venues everywhere have flocked to streaming services due to the coronavirus pandemic, yet Todd Altschuler, co-owner of 10 Mile Music Hall, and his wife, Maura Altschuler, have a new venture in mind to bring shows to people’s doors. Called Curbside Concerts, the platform is a booking service that allows local musicians to play small, socially distant gigs in people’s driveways.

The service launches nationally Monday, May 11, but starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 7, Summit County residents can visit Curbside-Concerts.com/summitbeta to book a concert this weekend. Prices start at $60 for a 30-minute set and go up to $180 for two hours, with time slots available from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Musicians wanting to perform can visit Curbside-Concerts.com/join to sign up.

Musicians will not play if gatherings exceed more than 10 people or if any other public health guidelines are not followed.