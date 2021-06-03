10 Mile Music Hall, Dillon Amphitheater get in tune for summer concerts

Shaky Hand String Band, pictured June 2 at 10 Mile Music Hall, is one of the groups playing on the deck of 10 Mile Music Hall in Frisco for free throughout the summer. The venue is hosting bluegrass music Wednesdays and reggae Thursdays. DJs and bands of different genres will perform Fridays and Saturdays.

Photo by Tripp Fay / Tripp Fay Photography

Calendars have been filling up over the past few weeks due to looser coronavirus pandemic restrictions, an increase in vaccination rates and amicable weather. Live music is set to return in full swing in Frisco and Dillon this summer with outdoor concerts at 10 Mile Music Hall and Dillon Amphitheater.

Venues have been struggling throughout the pandemic, but the upcoming months should be a return to form. 10 Mile has concerts planned outside on its patio Wednesdays through Saturdays until the middle of September. Each day of the week will be themed, with Wednesdays being a bluegrass series that is a callback to the days of The Barkley Ballroom, a now defunct Frisco music venue. Thursdays will have a reggae beach party theme and Fridays and Saturdays will see various DJs and bands of different genres perform.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a really fun summer, and hopefully we’re going to see a lot of people we haven’t seen in awhile,” 10 Mile co-owner Todd Altschuler said.

With Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que closed and Graze & Torreys now situated in Breckenridge as well as focusing on a restaurant at The Pad hotel in Silverthorne, 10 Mile is concentrating on the music more than the food. There will be some snacks available, such as chips and dip, shrimp and mango ceviche and a spicy Thai peanut bowl.

“It’s going to be more high-top tables, more standing room and dancing room,” Altschuler said. The patio can hold roughly 60 people without restrictions.

The hours reflect the menu shift with bands starting at 4 or 5 p.m. and playing until 8 or 8:30. All outdoor shows are free, and Altschuler is hoping the kitchen and bar will get the venue through the summer.

Altschuler said 10 Mile Music Hall is still waiting on funds from the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant but that he is confident in the financial health of the business.

“I think 10 Mile is going to be here for a while,” Altschuler said. “If we can’t provide the level of music that we did our first two years, we’ll do everything we can to come as close as possible to that for our community.”

Free outdoor, summer shows by local bands were the standard for 10 Mile even before the pandemic. The venue mainly hosts weddings indoors during the season and then has indoor concerts when the winter weather arrives. Altschuler said people tend to relax more at night in the summer instead of party at the end of the day like in winter.

Outdoor performers include the Shaky Hand String Band, Giant Walking Robots, Justus and the Limits, Local Folk, Bruce Cook, Pluck Norris and more. Additionally, DJ Erik will play international music Saturdays when a wedding isn’t planned.

“We’ll do some stuff inside, but few and far between as in the past because it’s hard to compete with what people want to do outside,” he said. “… I’m a live music man, and I go to outdoor concerts in the summer and not indoor concerts.”

The Dirty Snowman Society, a rock band from Copper Mountain, is performing two free indoor shows in honor of first responders June 18-19. Chicago’s Montez de Durango will perform indoors July 23, and then Aug. 23 is an indoor fundraiser for the Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation with the 6 Million Dollar Band.

The first indoor show at 10 Mile since the start of the pandemic was the Frisco Funk Collective in early May to celebrate restrictions lifting. Altschuler said it was well-received with a local-centric crowd filling about half of the 750-person room.

“To me, it was an overall release of the last year, the last 15 months of horribleness,” Altschuler said. It felt amazing. I haven’t felt anything like that in a really long time. … I think we’re going to see that for a little while. Whether you go to Highside (Brewing) and see Beau (Thomas) on Thursdays or the Dillon Amphitheater, whatever it is, I think it’s going to feel that way for a little bit. … We wanted to give the room a little good luck for the next roaring ’20s.”

The Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform at the Dillon Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 1. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4.

Photo by Shervin Lainez

Dillon Amphitheater shows

Additional artists are still being announced, but the Dillon Amphitheater already has a hefty lineup. Groups like Shakey Graves, Black Pumas, Melissa Etheridge and The String Cheese Incident had tickets go on sale earlier in May. That was then followed up by the acoustic and rock ‘n’ roll Portland, Oregon-based band Fruition, instrumental New Orleans funk group Galactic, jazz and funk band Lettuce and country music duo Brothers Osborne joining the slate.

But before those paid acts take the stage throughout July and August, Latin Sol will start the amphitheater season with a free show at 7 p.m. June 12. Other free Friday and Saturday shows confirmed so far are The Nacho Men on June 18, the 101st Army Band on June 19, Los Texmaniacs on June 25, Robert Randolph Band on June 26, Joan Osborne on July 9, the National Repertory Orchestra on July 10, Andy Frasco & The U.N. on July 16, DeVotchKa on July 17, Robert Earl Keen on July 31, The Long Run on Sept. 3 and Buckstein on Sept. 10.

Though free, reservations are required for the Colorado Symphony’s Independence Day performance . Doors open at 3 p.m. July 4 with the symphony playing songs like “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” “1812 Overture” and “God Bless America” beginning at 4 p.m.

The most recent paid show to be made available to the public is the Tedeschi Trucks Band , with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, for $55.

Led by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, the Grammy Award-winning blues band has released four studio albums and two live albums since 2010. A third, called “Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN’),” is a live recording of the Derek & The Dominos album “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs” that will release July 16.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 for the Sunday, Aug. 1, concert.

Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase tickets or make reservations along with staying up to date on the latest lineup announcements.