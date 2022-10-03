10 Mile Music Hall launches new monthly concert series, Local’s Loot, where a lucky resident takes home all money collected at the door

Horizon Line performs at 10 Mile Music Hall. The band is the first to play in the venue’s new Locals Loot series.

10 Mile Music Hall/Courtesy photo

10 Mile Music Hall is launching a new monthly concert series and contest Thursday, Oct. 6. Called Locals’ Loot, entry is $5, and one local will win all money collected at the door.

Anyone over 21 is welcome to come to the concert at 710 Main St., Frisco, but according to 10 Mile Music Hall officials only someone who lives or work in Summit, Park or Lake counties is eligible to win. Contestants must show proof such as an ID, paystubs, utility bills, a lease or mail.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. with the music starting at 9:30 p.m., and the winner will be announced at 11 p.m.

Horizon Line performs Oct. 6, with Hobo Village playing Nov. 3 and Frisco Funk Collective on Dec. 1. In January, the series will move to the first Wednesday of each month to accommodate touring bands.

Then at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 Mile Music Hall is hosting the annual Coroner’s Ball. People can listen to Frisco Funk Collective and Split Window while enjoying a costume contest and silent auction. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at SummitCountyCO.gov or at the door. Proceeds benefit Survivor Support Services.