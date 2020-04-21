10 Mile Music Hall to present Lockdown Live concert

Tyler Easton, bassist of the Frisco Funk Collective and Satellite13, will be the first act to perform during 10 Mile Music Hall’s Lockdown Live concert. People can watch the event streamed on the venue’s Facebook page Saturday, April 25.

Courtesy Jenise Jensen

Music venue 10 Mile Music Hall has canceled or rescheduled all of its performances since the coronavirus outbreak in March and has since started a relief fund to help stay in business. Another fundraiser, and a chance to enjoy live music, is happening Saturday, April 25.

Called Lockdown Live, the music hall is hosting three solo sets performed by local musicians that will be streamed online at the venue’s Facebook page. The show starts with Tyler Easton of Frisco Funk Collective and Satellite13 at 1 p.m. Pat O’Halleran and Jess Rose of Shaky Hand String Band will perform at 2. Coral Creek’s Chris Thompson closes out the concert from 3-5.

Audience members are welcome to buy drinks and snacks to-go ahead of time, pick them up at the venue and then return home to watch the concert online. Strict social distancing will be enforced for the to-go items, masks are encouraged and people must select a specific time slot for when they want to pick up their order. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.