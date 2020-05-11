10 new cases of coronavirus reported over the weekend

An additional 10 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total number of positive cases in Summit County to 182.

Summit County eclipsed 1,000 tests for the first time this weekend, according to a Monday update to the county’s COVID-19 case data page, which is updated each weekday. To date, 1,031 individuals have been tested, and 38 tests are still pending results. One new hospitalization was reported, bringing the cumulative number to 42.

Testing is available daily at Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco. Community members can call 970-668-5584 to speak with a medical professional and receive a testing order.

Vail Health also provides mobile testing from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at sites around the county, including Summit Cove on Tuesdays, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center in Silverthorne on Wednesdays, the Breckenridge Recreation Center on Thursdays and the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West on Fridays. Email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org to schedule an appointment.