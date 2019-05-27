10 tornadoes reported in Colorado including 3 along Front Range on Sunday

Ten tornadoes were confirmed Sunday in Colorado during a ferocious spring storm that pelted the Denver metro area with rain.

Extreme weather in other forms was also reported across Colorado. For example, three inches of hail piled up at DIA. Hail slightly larger than a baseball was reported at New Raymer in Weld County.

“We’re in the peak of our severe weather period,” Jim Kalina, spokesman for the NWS, said Monday. It’s not unheard of that Colorado would get 10 tornadoes on the same day.

The first tornado on Sunday was reported at 2:38 p.m. three miles northeast of Wiley in southeast Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. At 2:54 p.m., a tornado was spotted 2 miles south of McClave, in southeast Colorado. The tornado was on the ground for about one minute. At 4:10 p.m., a third tornado in southeast Colorado was reported north of Lamar near Sweetwater Reservoir at 4:10 p.m., the NWS says.

