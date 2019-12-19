$1,000 raised for Summit High School ski technician program, EpicPromise Foundation

The Summit High School ski technician program teaches high school students how to work in the ski technician business.

Courtesy Summit High School

BRECKENRIDGE — Summit High School ski technician class founder Tom Lutke teaches about 80 kids per year the operations of the technical ski business.

“We focus on learning the ins and outs of the ski business and the technical pieces of boot fitting and ski tuning,” said Lutke, who is in his fifth year teaching Ski Business 120. “Then we have a partnership with some local ski shops where if our students complete the course they can get jobs.”

The course is one semester, and this year, Lutke is expanding the curriculum.

“We added a new unit this year with our custom boot fitting, and we’re hoping to bulk that up to make sure our students are looking at the latest technology,” Lutke said.

The boot presses Lutke needs cost $1,200 each, so Breckenridge Ski Resort stepped in to help raise the necessary funds by hosting a film screening of Matchstick Productions’ “Return to Send’er.”

About $1,000 was raised during the event at the Summit High School auditorium, with the proceeds being split between the ski technician program and the Vail Resorts EpicPromise Foundation.

According to Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo, the EpicPromise Foundation is a program that is designed to support Vail Resorts employees and their families during tough times by providing emergency financial assistance and educational grants.

Emily Lutke, Tom Lutke’s wife, serves as captain of the Vail Resorts EpicPromise Foundation in Breckenridge. She explained that Breckenridge Ski Resort had the opportunity to screen the film and decided to use the event as a fundraiser for both programs.

“We reached out to the high school to partner with one of their programs,” Emily Lutke said. “Those programs are recipients of grants through our charitable giving.”

The funds raised were split evenly between the two organizations. Aside from the boot fitting unit, Tom Lutke said the money donated also will be used to make sure his students have all the supplies they need.