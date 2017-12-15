10th annual CAIC Benefit Bash raises over $118k for avalanche forecasting and education

The nonprofit group Friends of CAIC raised over $118,000 for the Colorado Avalanche and Information Center during its 10th annual CAIC Benefit Bash on Dec. 2 at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. The event helps fund the CAIC and its efforts to forecast avalanches as well as its avalanche education and safety programs.

Aaron Carlson, executive director and co-founder of Friends of CAIC, was thrilled with the event's success.

"It was a tremendous event, we raised $118,000 to support forecasting and education in Colorado," Carlson said. "We're sold out every year and appreciate all the support from the community. After 10 years I'm still super excited to see all the people come through the doors and support a cause that we all believe in."

Ethan Greene, CAIC director, appreciates the Friends of the CAIC's efforts to fund the agency and bring attention to CAIC mission.

"Friends of the CAIC pays for a lot of the forecasters in the mountains during the winter," Greene said. "It does a lot to increase the reach of the avalanche safety, avalanche forecasting, and education programs in the Colorado mountain towns. They're integral to the program."

The next CAIC Benefit Bash is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.