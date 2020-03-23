10th coronavirus case confirmed; Summit County issues updated restrictions on gatherings

Pictured on Tuesday, March 17, various signs around Summit County, like the one at Frisco Cuts Barbershop, describe modifications to service to help the community remain safe and healthy amid the COVID-19 outbreak and comply with state health guidelines.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — There are now 10 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Summit County.

The positive test result was reported at about 11 a.m. Monday on Summit County’s coronavirus page. Health officials have stressed that these positive cases are not indicative of the spread of the virus in Summit County due to a shortage of test kits and that they are certain there are more people who have contracted the virus than have been tested.

In order to further mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus locally, Summit County officials have released an amended public health order to better align with the state’s order. The amendments include reducing the maximum number of people allowed to congregate from 50 to 10, which includes indoor and outdoor gatherings. The amendment specifies that groups of skiers must be limited to 10 following a weekend when crowds of skiers gathered on Loveland Pass.

The amended order also lifted hours of operation restrictions on essential businesses. Read more about the amendments here.