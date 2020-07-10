11 cases of coronavirus reported during the workweek
Summit County reported 11 additional cases of the novel coronavirus since Monday, July 6, breaking the 300 mark for total cases.
There are now 304 cases, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage. Since March 5, 50 people have been hospitalized with the virus and two people have died due to COVID-19.
Of the 2,665 tests administered for the virus, 244 have returned positive, 101 are pending and 2,250 have returned negative, up 130 since Monday.
Testing continues to be available for anyone with symptoms of the virus as well as those who do not have symptoms but have been exposed. Centura Health provides testing at its Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program.
The daily clinic is by appointment only, while the mobile testing program accepts walk-ins at the following locations:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West
To schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.
