11 cases of coronavirus reported over the workweek
Summit County reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the workweek, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The total number of cases is now at 287. A total of 2,226 people have been tested for the virus since March 5. Of those tests, 232 have returned positive, 69 are pending and 1,925 have returned negative, 142 more than Monday.
On Tuesday, the county announced its expanded partnership with Centura to provide testing for the coronavirus. Centura now provides community testing at its Center for Occupational Medicine and through the county’s mobile testing program.
Centura also announced it will provide testing to asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people who have been exposed to the virus. The mobile clinic accepts walk-ins, while the daily testing clinic is appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
The county did not update the webpage on Friday because of the Fourth of July holiday.
