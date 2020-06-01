11 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend

Coronavirus testing is available in Summit County as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County’s case data was updated Monday, June 1, with 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported over the weekend, bringing the county’s total case count to 238. During the same two-day period, 52 people tested negative.

Since the first confirmed case March 5, 1,453 people have been tested for the virus with 197 returning positive and 1,154 negative. Fifty-one are pending.

The county notes that the total number of cases includes patients who have received a positive COVID-19 test and patients who were determined to have the virus because public health epidemiologists found that it was highly likely due to symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive.

There has not been a COVID-19 related death reported in Summit County since April 26, when an 89-year-old Summit County man died from respiratory failure due to COVID-19.

Testing remains available for anyone who displays symptoms of the virus. Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco hosts a daily testing clinic. To receive a testing order and book an appointment, call 970-668-5584. Vail Health also offers community testing through its mobile clinic. To schedule an appointment, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.